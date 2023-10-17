Zeta’s Next-Gen Card Processing Capabilities Recognized by Celent

Celent report calls out several standout capabilities & innovations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdvisoryFirm–Zeta, a provider of issuer processing solutions to large global banks, has been prominently featured in Celent’s latest report titled Next-Gen Card Issuer Processors in the US. The report acknowledges Zeta for its innovative and differentiated processing capabilities, positioning the company as a key player in the rapidly evolving next-gen card processing landscape.





Celent, a globally respected research and advisory firm, evaluated a number of modern processing platforms operating in the US. Zeta’s processing platform – Tachyon – was recognized for several key differentiators:

Cloud -native , Cloud-agnostic, and Cloud-scale platform that sets a new standard for flexibility and scalability.

and platform that sets a new standard for flexibility and scalability. Hyper-Personalization Engine that allows issuers to craft financial products tailored for a ‘segment of one,’ ensuring truly bespoke customer experiences.

that allows issuers to craft financial products tailored for a ‘segment of one,’ ensuring truly bespoke customer experiences. Automated and Always-on Compliance offering that enables issuers to be compliant with both existing and future regulatory requirements with high confidence and fidelity.

offering that enables issuers to be compliant with both existing and future regulatory requirements with high confidence and fidelity. Native Banking-as-a-Service capability that enables issuers to seamlessly onboard fintechs and co-brands, allowing for effortless expansion of distribution channels.

capability that enables issuers to seamlessly onboard fintechs and co-brands, allowing for effortless expansion of distribution channels. Innovative Digital Experiences that enhance client delight and elevate net promoter score (NPS).

According to Zil Bareisis, Head of Retail Banking and Payments Research at Celent and author of the report, “Zeta is among the likeliest partners for banks considering a shift to next-gen processing.” He further highlighted that “Zeta’s processing platform – built over the last 7 years – isn’t constrained by limitations of legacy technology. Moreover, it natively supports several innovative features such as hyper-personalization, Banking-as-a-Service, and unique digital experiences amongst other innovations.”

“We are honored to be recognized by Celent for our innovative contributions to the processing landscape,” said Gary Singh, President of Zeta USA. He added, “At Zeta, we are committed to and are actively pushing the boundaries of banking technology. Today, we are powering multiple issuers in the US and internationally to launch truly differentiated credit card programs that will drive return on equity (ROE) growth and cost savings.“

As card issuers look for modern technology to replace their decades-old processing platforms, the report is an important look at what the Next-Gen Processing platforms include and enable. Zeta has built the Tachyon platform ground up over the last seven years without a single line of legacy code. Zeta fields a team of 1,700+ talented builders redefining the future of next-gen card processing every single day.

About Zeta

Zeta is a next-gen card processor. Zeta’s platform empowers issuers to launch next-gen credit card programs with its cloud-native and fully API-enabled stack that includes processing, issuing, lending, core banking, fraud, loyalty, and many other capabilities. Zeta has 1700+ employees & contractors with over 70% in technology roles across locations in the US, UK, Middle East, and Asia. Globally, 35+ customers have issued 15M+ cards on Zeta’s platform. Zeta has raised $280 million from Softbank Vision Fund 2, Mastercard, and other investors at a $1.5 billion valuation. Visit us at www.zeta.tech or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and X.

