Zetaris Announces Appointment of Robert Herjavec as Executive Director

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zetaris, the world’s modern lakehouse for AI, today announced that Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec has been appointed Executive Director of Global Strategy as the company continues to accelerate its expansion in the U.S. and global markets.

Herjavec is a globally recognized serial entrepreneur and widely recognized as the star of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. He has built and exited several companies in the cyber security space, including most recently Herjavec Group, which was sold to private equity firm Apax Partners in 2021. Renamed as Cyderes, the managed security provider remains one of the top global cyber security firms and Herjavec continues as an investor, board member, and adviser. He is a New York Times best-selling author and in 2024 won an Emmy as the executive producer of Shark Tank.

“Zetaris is an absolute game changer set to revolutionize the way the world leverages real-time data for AI,” said Herjavec. “I see a lot of companies with great ideas, but Zetaris is set to become a household name and challenge billion-dollar companies. Founder and CEO Vinay Samuel and his team have brought to market a unique modern data lakehouse solution. As well as joining as Executive Director Global Strategy, I’ve personally invested in Zetaris as it is one of the world’s leading technologies to enable rapid success in AI projects.

“This incredible company originated in Australia and has been scaling globally and in the U.S. I am delighted to join this innovative team and dramatically accelerate the next phase of growth. Zetaris has revolutionized the old ways of preparing data, enabling real-time analytics on disparate data at the source, wherever it’s located. Zetaris is a first-of-its-kind technological advancement – the new, modern data lakehouse for AI,” he said.

Zetaris Founder and CEO Vinay Samuel says, “Robert brings to Zetaris the highest caliber experience and passion. I’ve spent years looking for the perfect Executive Director Global Strategy and I’ve found him. I am excited to work closely with Robert on the next phase of our incredible journey.”

Zetaris Chairman Robert McLean says, “Zetaris is the modern lakehouse solution needed for next generation data management for AI. Old legacy ways of preparing data for AI projects are no longer fit for purpose, they cannot act with the speed, accuracy and efficiency required for the world to unlock the full potential of AI. Robert had been investigating new and better ways to gain accurate, real-time data insights to power AI projects and he has found, invested, and joined Zetaris in recognition that we are the new solution the industry needs.”

Customers from healthcare, financial services, retail, telecommunications, government and many other industries are already using Zetaris for real-time data access and analytics. Zetaris investors include Exto Partners, In-Q-Tel (CIA backed) and several others.

William Deane, Managing Director of Zetaris’ largest investor, Exto Partners, says, “We’re strong supporters of Zetaris and we’re confident about the opportunities to scale with its tier one global partners and customers. We’re pleased Robert has seen this opportunity and his joining Zetaris will further drive awareness, fuel growth, and accelerate our strategy.”

Zetaris partners include NVIDIA, Cisco, Hitachi, Equinix and IBM Cloud. Zetaris has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and Melbourne and plans to expand in more locations across the U.S. Zetaris plans to rapidly increase global headcount in 2025.

About Zetaris:

Zetaris is the modern data lakehouse built for the AI generation. Zetaris empowers organizations to harness the power of their data for analytical decision-making and strategic growth. With a commitment to excellence and collaboration, Zetaris enables businesses to transform their data into actionable insights and gain a competitive edge in today's dynamic AI market.

