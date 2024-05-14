ZETA to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:





Date Conference May 14 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference May 22 B. Riley 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference May 29 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30 Jefferies Software Conference June 4 BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference June 5 William Blair’s 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference June 12 Mizuho Technology Conference June 26 10th Annual ROTH London Conference

About Zeta

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

