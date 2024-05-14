Home Business Wire ZETA to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
ZETA to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:


Date

Conference

May 14

19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

May 22

B. Riley 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

May 29

21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

May 30

Jefferies Software Conference

June 4

BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference

June 5

William Blair’s 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

June 12

Mizuho Technology Conference

June 26

10th Annual ROTH London Conference

About Zeta

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Scott Schmitz

ir@zetaglobal.com

Press
James A. Pearson

press@zetaglobal.com

