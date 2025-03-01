ZETA to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zeta (NYSE: ZETA), the AI Marketing Cloud, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:

Date Conference March 3 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference* March 4 Citizens JMP Technology Conference March 4 KeyBanc 20th Annual Emerging Technology Summit* March 17-18 37th Annual ROTH Conference

*Live webcasts and replays of these presentations will be accessible on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at investors.zetaglobal.com where they will remain available for one year.

About Zeta

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

Investor Relations

Matt Pfau

ir@zetaglobal.com



Press

Candace Dean

press@zetaglobal.com