Zeta Marketing Platform Surges With 64% YoY Increase in Omnichannel Marketing During Holiday Season Kickoff

From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Zeta reports 100% uptime as more enterprise brands rely on the AI-powered platform to increase consumer engagement, conversions, and business growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-powered Marketing Cloud, today announced record-setting performance for the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP) in omnichannel digital marketing (64% YoY increase) and 100% uptime during the five-day period between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These new records and activity within the platform demonstrate that enterprise businesses are choosing to work with Zeta as the market moves toward modern platforms that combine identity, intelligence, and activation to produce better experiences for consumers and better results for marketing programs.









Proceeding the holiday weekend, Zeta’s intelligence predicted that this year’s holiday season – Black Friday through Cyber Monday in particular – would be poised for higher amounts of consumer spending, as reported in the 2023 Zeta Holiday Shopping Trends Report. Zeta’s predictions were correct, according to the National Retail Federation, which reported that a record 200.4 million consumers shopped over the five-day holiday weekend, surpassing last year’s record. Based on trillions of predictive consumer signals from its proprietary Data Cloud, Zeta empowered its customers to take advantage of consumer demand, develop adaptable strategies, shift deals, and gain market share, resulting in record-setting ZMP omnichannel marketing activity.

David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chair, and CEO of Zeta Global stated, “The period of Black Friday through Cyber Monday is the peak of the year for consumer spending as the holiday shopping season heats up. This year marked another triumph for Zeta and our clients as our AI-powered platform and actionable intelligence emerged as a reliable force for marketers seeking to identify, engage, and drive sales. As we reflect on this record-breaking activity for the Zeta Marketing Platform, this shows that Zeta is the right choice for organizations who want the highest return on investment and to stay ahead of their competitors.”

