Zeta Live 2024 Attendance Doubles Year-Over-Year as Business Leaders Embrace AI to Unlock the Future of Marketing

More than 1,100 visionaries, business leaders and practitioners from more than 400 Enterprises attended in person, doubling attendance year-over-year

The annual conference solidified Zeta’s role at the forefront of the AI revolution that is transforming marketing

Keynote speakers and luminaries included Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Milken, Dr. Deepak Chopra, Tiffany Haddish, and many more

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, today announced that in its fourth year, Zeta Live 2024 achieved record attendance with over 1,100 in-person attendees and more than 16,000 virtual registrations, growing 100% year-over-year. The annual event took place in NYC on Thursday, September 26 by invitation only at Center 415, and offered a livestream option for attendees globally. The full-day event can be watched on-demand here.





The growing interest in Zeta Live reflects the emergence of generative AI as a catalyst for the transformation of marketing and the rising profile of Zeta, one of the fastest growing companies in the AI-powered marketing space. The conference explored the evolving role of the Chief Marketing Officer and examined the transformative impact of AI on marketing, businesses, and society. The programming featured a diverse range of perspectives, featuring over 70 speakers such as Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Milken, Dr. Deepak Chopra, Tiffany Haddish, and business leaders such as Jim Lanzone (CEO, Yahoo), Linda Yaccarino, (CEO, X), Tariq Hassan (SVP, Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer, McDonald’s USA), Kevin Mayer (Co-CEO & Founder, Candle Media), and many more.

Zeta Live also showcased innovation at scale, as Zeta announced a myriad of new products including its new intelligent mobile product, as well as its expanded lineup of generative AI Agents on the Zeta Marketing Platform. Read the full news release here.

“AI is no longer science fiction – it’s part of every boardroom conversation today because even though AI is in its early stages, brands are realizing the true impact it is having across their companies, especially in their marketing capability,” said David A. Steinberg, Zeta Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO. “The record-breaking attendance at Zeta Live this year further bolsters our business momentum and is a testament to Zeta’s commitment to making AI actionable for marketers to improve productivity and increase revenue. I can’t wait to see where we go next.”

Some notable sessions include:

“AI-Powered Slam Dunk: The Business of Shaq” — Shaquille O’Neal joined Zeta Global CEO, David Steinberg in a live and engaging discussion about his career and transition from sports icon to multifaceted entrepreneur. Shaq also shared personal stories about how he leverages his personal brand combined with technology to build his portfolio of businesses and endorsements. The full session can be viewed here.

“Redefining the CMO: How AI is Revolutionizing Marketing Strategy” — In a session moderated by Zeta Global President & Chief Operating Officer, Steven Gerber, attendees listened as Fortune 500 CMOs discussed how the convergence of data, AI, and technology are not only transforming marketing but also marketers, starting with the CMO. The full session can be viewed here.

“Charting the Future: Unveiling Zeta’s Product Roadmap” — This session offered an exclusive look into Zeta’s dynamic product roadmap, highlighting the strategic vision and groundbreaking advancements that drive the Zeta Marketing Platform + Data Cloud forward. Led by Christian Monberg, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product at Zeta, and Neej Gore, Chief Data Officer, attendees got an exclusive preview of Zeta’s innovative approach to intelligence, and how Zeta is setting new standards for the future of the marketing cloud. Watch the full session here.

All Zeta Live sessions are available for on-demand viewing at The Zeta Resource Center.

