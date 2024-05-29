ZeroMark Secures $7M in Seed Funding for “Handheld Iron Dome”

AI-powered auto-aim tech to combat drones, other threats

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZeroMark, a pioneering defense technology startup, has announced a $7 million seed funding round led by prominent venture capital firms Ground Up Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz. This investment accelerates the development of ZeroMark’s groundbreaking AI-powered auto-aiming system, which transforms standard infantry rifles into highly effective counter-drone solutions, providing a “handheld Iron Dome” accessible to every soldier.





“The proliferation of drone technology poses an evolving threat to our armed forces,” said Joel Anderson, CEO of ZeroMark. “Our mission is to empower every soldier with a cost-effective, highly portable counter-drone solution that delivers unparalleled performance. With the support of our investors, we are ready to deploy this critical capability and ensure our defenders maintain a decisive edge on the battlefield.”

ZeroMark’s cutting-edge technology revolutionizes modern warfare by seamlessly integrating advanced computer vision and precision robotics with conventional firearms. The system is the only solution on the market that physically augments the operator’s aim, enabling them to engage threats with unparalleled speed and accuracy. By enhancing the capabilities of standard-issue rifles without impeding their functionality, ZeroMark’s unique approach improves the lethality and precision of armed forces while significantly enhancing operational safety and decision-making efficiency on the ground. This innovative technology ensures that the human remains in control while empowering soldiers to effectively combat fast-moving, low-altitude drone threats.

Jordan Odinsky, Partner at Ground Up Ventures, emphasized the critical need for companies like ZeroMark in protecting freedom and democracy. “As a firm with deep roots in Israel, we have witnessed firsthand the critical need for companies like ZeroMark to provide superior precision hardware and software systems to those that protect and defend freedom and democracy,” Odinsky stated. “We are thrilled to lead this funding round which will enable ZeroMark to have an outsized impact on the way the United States and its allies protect their citizens, law enforcement, and warfighters.”

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), one of the most prominent venture capital firms in the world and the driving force behind the American Dynamism movement, also led the funding round. “Military precision is critical in the next generation of warfare. We’re proud to support ZeroMark as they build new technology to protect and serve armed forces on the battlefield,” said Katherine Boyle, a General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. ZeroMark’s groundbreaking work has earned them a place in a16z’s American Dynamism portfolio.

The inclusion of NY Ventures in the funding round underscores the significance of ZeroMark’s technology and its potential impact on national security. “ZeroMark is pioneering a new era in defense technology with its AI-powered targeting system,” said Karan Mehta, Sr. Director at NY Ventures. “Its solution enhances the precision and safety of our armed forces while addressing critical gaps in defense capabilities. NY Ventures is proud to support a team that is having such a profound impact on national security.” ZeroMark’s commitment to making New York a leading hub for defense companies is a key factor in NY Ventures’ decision to invest.

The seed funding will accelerate product development, enhance feature integration, and expand operational capabilities. ZeroMark’s technology seamlessly installs on any standard carbine or rifle without tools, and features real-time threat analytics, identification of friend vs foe, and automatic aim augmentation — crucial for maintaining tactical superiority in complex environments.

ZeroMark’s impressive traction is driven by a team of experts and veterans from across the military and technology sectors, including former special operators, leading engineers in computer vision and robotics, and advisors with deep government and security experience.

About ZeroMark

ZeroMark is a defense technology company specializing in advanced counter-UAS solutions and precision targeting systems. With a commitment to innovation and soldier accessibility, ZeroMark equips defense and security forces with the most effective and user-friendly capabilities to counter emerging threats.

About Ground Up Ventures

Ground Up Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm based in the United States and Israel. The firm invests in mission-oriented founding teams and helps them build enduring businesses from scratch as an extension of their headcount.

About Andreessen Horowitz

Andreessen Horowitz is a venture capital firm that backs bold entrepreneurs building the future through technology. The firm’s American Dynamism practice invests in founders and companies that support the national interest: aerospace, defense, public safety, education, housing, supply chain, industrials, and manufacturing.

About New York Ventures:

New York Ventures is an early-stage venture capital fund that invests in high-growth start-up companies across all regions of New York State. They administer the state’s innovation investment funds by partnering with entrepreneurs to build the future of New York, prioritizing companies that serve the public interest across climate change, defense, agriculture, healthcare, education, information sciences, and other emerging technologies.

