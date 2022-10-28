Zentist’s Remit AI Platform More Than Doubles RCM Productivity for Great Lakes Dental Partners in Under 100 Days

Midwest DSO Sees 53% Improvement Across Its Insurance RCM Operations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zentist announced today that, less than 100 days after deployment in Great Lakes Dental Partners offices, its Remit AI software increased revenue cycle management productivity by 53%.

GLDP, a Shore Capital Partners portfolio company, provides practice management services to 40 partner locations. GLDP delivers best-in-class support in operations, recruiting, technology, marketing, and collaboration among clinicians.

“The state of the market for end-to-end dental insurance RCM solutions is poor. We had to approach our strategy one challenge at a time, staging each solution separately. Zentist’s Remit AI software stood out as an impactful yet targeted solution that aligned with our approach,” said Donna Ramadan, GLDP’s Director of Revenue Cycle.

Remit AI initially demonstrated meaningful impact in automatic delivery of explanation of benefits (EOB) and electronic remittance advice (ERA) data, and automatic triaging of claims denials.

“With those results, GLDP was able to plan and implement two key adjacent software components, Remit AI and Practice Management Software Posting Writeback, across their partner locations, “ said Ato Kasymov, Co-Founder and CEO of Zentist. “We are pleased Remit AI allowed GLDP to leverage modern technologies to solve age-old problems in a targeted way.”

Case Study: zent.ist/gldp-cs

About Zentist

At a time when dental businesses lose an estimated $2.1 billion due to legacy billing systems, Zentist leverages robotic process automation and machine learning to place tedious dental insurance billing tasks on autopilot – notably through its Remit AI software. Remit AI decreases insurance claim denials and gets practices paid faster. Fully scalable to meet the complex billing needs of the modern dental industry, Zentist’s software minimizes human error, maximizes insurance payout, provides advanced analytics on revenue, and improves the patient-provider relationship.

About Great Lakes Dental Partners

Great Lakes Dental Partners is a dental support organization (DSO) committed to offering dentists and dental specialists the opportunity to focus on the clinical aspects of dentistry, providing exceptional care for every patient. With a centrally located support center, operational best practices, access to the latest dental technology, and a best-in-class continuing education program, GLDP is dedicated to advancing dental healthcare in the Midwest. For more information and a list of clinic locations, visit www.greatlakesdentalpartners.com.

Contacts

Tracy Levitz | tracy.levitz@zentist.io