Zenlayer Welcomes New Senior Vice President to Accelerate Business Expansion, Partnerships, and Customer Engagement

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zenlayer, the hyperconnected cloud company, recently announced Craig Kaplan as their new Senior Vice President of Sales. Kaplan brings over 20 years of experience and success in technology and telecommunications, leading companies such as Edgecast Networks from $0 to $100 MM ARR and an acquisition by Verizon Digital Media. His proven track record in navigating complex market landscapes and experience bringing commercial success to numerous tech startups is an invaluable asset to Zenlayer as the company continues on its growth trajectory.





“Craig’s proven leadership, industry expertise, and passion for innovation align seamlessly with Zenlayer’s commitment to powering a better-connected world,” said Joe Zhu, Founder and CEO of Zenlayer. “We are excited to have him as part of our team and with him onboard, we are confident that Zenlayer will be able to empower even more global businesses with agile, high-performance edge cloud solutions.”

In his role as Senior VP at Zenlayer, Kaplan will leverage his strategic vision and insights to oversee the development and execution of initiatives aimed at expanding outreach to enterprises and growing revenue. This involves identifying new market opportunities, cultivating strategic partnerships, and ensuring an unparalleled customer experience.

“Zenlayer has already established itself as the leading US company for helping enterprises expand their digital footprint to emerging markets and I am excited to be a part of a dynamic team that is reshaping the edge cloud landscape,” said Kaplan. “I am committed to leveraging Zenlayer’s expertise and capabilities to further propel the company’s success while delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners.”

About Zenlayer

Zenlayer is the world’s first hyperconnected cloud, operating more than 280 Points of Presence across 50 countries. Businesses utilize Zenlayer’s on-demand compute and networking services to deploy and run applications at the edge.

Zenlayer enables organizations to instantly improve real-time digital experiences worldwide. Visit us online at www.zenlayer.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter: Zenlayer.

