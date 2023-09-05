Zenlayer Appoints Jeff Geiser as Vice President of Customer Experience

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zenlayer, the hyperconnected cloud, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Geiser as the Vice President of Customer Experience. This is a new role created to enhance the customer journey end to end, ensuring that customers receive exceptional service at every touchpoint.





Geiser comes with over 15 years of experience in technical leadership at startups and distinguished technology companies like UUNet, Akamai, and most recently, EdgeCast (now Edgio), where he led teams responsible for the design, production, onboarding, and deployment of solutions for notable clients that included Twitter, Disney/ESPN, and PayPal.

In his capacity as the VP of Customer Experience at Zenlayer, Geiser will take on the crucial role of elevating Zenlayer’s technical capabilities. His history in leading customer-facing technical teams and his proficiency in solution architecture will play a pivotal role in ensuring seamless onboarding of new customers. In addition, he will head Zenlayer’s technical support team to ensure an unparalleled level of service regardless of where customers choose to deploy.

“We have always prided ourselves in providing ‘global service, local support.’ This means that customers use our cloud services in far-reaching emerging markets to deploy their applications, but still enjoy U.S. based support around the clock,” said Joe Zhu, Founder and CEO of Zenlayer. “Jeff’s arrival will ensure that we deliver fast and flexible solutions to reinforce our unwavering dedication to the success of our customers, making it as easy as possible for customers to do business with us. His leadership experience and technical expertise will enhance our support for customers and partners alike.”

“I’m excited to join the incredible team at Zenlayer and look forward to instilling the voice of the customer throughout their adoption of our hyperconnected cloud,” Geiser shared. “By building solutions based on customer objectives and delivering consistent support to meet those needs, we’ll elevate customer success to new heights around the world.”

About Zenlayer

Zenlayer is the world’s first hyperconnected cloud, operating more than 280 Points of Presence across 50 countries. Businesses utilize Zenlayer’s on-demand compute and networking services to deploy and run applications at the edge.

Zenlayer enables organizations to instantly improve real-time digital experiences worldwide. Visit us online at www.zenlayer.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter: Zenlayer.

