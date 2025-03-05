Zenkraft Announces Extension Powered by Agentforce to Improve Shipping Operations and Customer Satisfaction

Customers can now reduce “where is my order?” (WISMO) calls and increase operational efficiency with Zenkraft’s extension for Agentforce

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenkraft, today announced its extension for Agentforce. Retailers, manufacturers, and healthcare companies can now handle WISMO inquiries without human intervention and focus customer service teams on higher-priority tasks.

WISMO inquiries frustrate customers and increase costs for businesses. In fact, sixty-seven percent of consumers would rather self-serve than call customer service. With Zenkraft’s extension for Agentforce, customers can address shipping questions quickly through self-service digital agents.

Agentforce is the agentic layer of the Salesforce platform for deploying autonomous AI agents across any business function. Agentforce includes a set of tools to create and customize agents, as well as a library of pre-built skills for any use case across sales, service, marketing and commerce, MuleSoft, Tableau, Slack, partners and more.

"Customers expect quick, easy access to their order and shipping status. But when this information is spread across different systems, businesses struggle to provide timely updates. And that frustrates customers," said George Hamilton, Zenkraft’s Vice President and General Manager.

Zenkraft connects customer, order, and shipping data directly within Salesforce – making it Agentforce-ready upon installation. The Zenkraft extension for Agentforce accelerates the deployment of autonomous digital agents to accurately handle shipping inquiries, provide context-aware responses, and execute tasks in real time, at any time.

“With centralized customer and shipping data connected to Agentforce, businesses reduce costs while delivering fast, self-service customer experiences,” Hamilton continues. “Now, Zenkraft customers effortlessly and autonomously automate shipping, returns, and customer inquiries – powered by AI.”

The Zenkraft extension for Agentforce is available on Salesforce’s AppExchange.

About Zenkraft

Zenkraft is a Salesforce-native unified shipping platform for fulfillment, tracking and returns. Our multi-carrier shipping app connects to more than 150 carriers globally, helping organizations eliminate shipping inefficiencies, reduce costs and delivery times, and enhance the customer shipping experience.

