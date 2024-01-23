Zendesk Users Report a 43% Lower Total Cost of Ownership than Salesforce According to Nucleus Research Report

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ROI—Nucleus Research published a report assessing Zendesk user’s experience with the CRM platform to determine the incremental value of transitioning to Zendesk from Salesforce Service Cloud. Zendesk users reported the platform’s ease of use, platform adaptability and agility, and value delivered relative to cost were the primary components driving their selection. Nucleus found these attributes translated to faster time to value, a 43 percent reduction in TCO, and elevated customer experience management.





“Zendesk is a solution that is well-equipped to help organizations navigate the growing complexities of providing elevated customer experiences. As business demands evolve, Zendesk’s solutions can adapt swiftly and effectively,” said Senior Analyst Cameron Marsh. “The CRM platform is a value-driven option for organizations aiming to balance financial sustainability with best-of-breed customer service functionalities. Just as Salesforce has established itself as a frontrunner in the CRM market through its feature-rich offerings, Zendesk similarly holds its ground in the customer experience field, offering a blend of functionality, adaptability, and cost-effectiveness.”

Primary components that drove user’s selection of Zendesk include:

Ease of use. Zendesk differentiates itself with its ease of use, rated 26% higher than Salesforce Service Cloud by users. In addition, the CRM platform’s design enabled organizations to reduce their time-to-serve by an average of 22%, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency.



Platform adaptability and agility. Users report that the implementation of Zendesk is 53.7% faster than that of Salesforce Service Cloud. Additionally, when it comes to ongoing modifications and updates, Zendesk was found to be 54.5% quicker in adapting to new requirements.

