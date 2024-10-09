Zendesk Builds on Complete Service Solution to Strengthen Human and AI Partnership

Omnichannel AI agents and next generation agent copilot offerings boost human and AI collaboration across workflows, including powerful voice AI

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Zendesk introduced a series of innovations, including AI-powered agents for omnichannel support, enhanced agent copilot, powerful voice, and agent builder. Leading in AI-powered customer and employee experiences through its complete service solution, Zendesk’s new capabilities help companies deliver exceptional service in a way that is easy to use, scale, and drive meaningful business results.





“ AI is bridging the gap between high quality service, at a lower cost, while delivering personalised experiences,” comments Tom Eggemeier, CEO, Zendesk, noting 73% of consumers believe AI improves customer service quality. “ Our latest innovations, including voice AI, assist human agents in working efficiently alongside AI to deliver tailored, efficient service. This partnership leads to faster issue resolution, higher customer satisfaction and provides valuable insights.”

“ In EMEA, 64% of CX leaders are rethinking their entire customer journey due to emerging tech like generative AI,” adds Matthias Goehler, EMEA CTO, Zendesk. “ The capabilities of Zendesk omnichannel AI agents who deliver instant responses and automate up to 50% voice interactions play into their hands.”

Key enhancements include:

Omnichannel AI Agents: These autonomous bots can now handle customer issues independently or alongside human agents across all channels, including voice. A new AI agent builder also simplifies setup and customisation, requiring zero training.

These autonomous bots can now handle customer issues independently or alongside human agents across all channels, including voice. A new AI agent builder also simplifies setup and customisation, requiring zero training. Enhanced Agent Copilot: This feature now boasts increased autonomy and proactivity, enabling it to anticipate customer needs, offer recommendations, and provide real-time insights during voice calls, such as customer sentiment.

This feature now boasts increased autonomy and proactivity, enabling it to anticipate customer needs, offer recommendations, and provide real-time insights during voice calls, such as customer sentiment. Supercharged Insights: Zendesk now offers more AI-powered insights to analyse customer conversations, extract key information, and provide real-time business intelligence. This empowers CX teams to proactively improve workflows and optimise agent performance.

With these AI-powered innovations, companies can now:

Automate up to 50% of voice interactions through a partnership with Poly.ai.

Deliver instant, accurate responses with generative AI and customisable conversation flows.

Gain insights into customer needs and proactively address issues.

“ Zendesk is providing powerful AI capabilities enabling companies to resolve issues faster, at higher volumes, with the right level of human involvement, and at a higher quality that translates to real ROI,” says Keith Kirkpatrick, Research Director, The Futurum Group.

For more on the future of AI-powered CX, register for the digital Zendesk AI Summit (Oct 15-16) or visit the newsroom.

Contacts

ukzendesk@axicom.com