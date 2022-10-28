Zendesk Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Highlights:

Third quarter revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $416.9 million

Third quarter GAAP operating loss of $55.4 million and non-GAAP operating income of $48.9 million

GAAP operating loss includes restructuring expenses of $10.2 million and merger-related costs and other expenses of $6.6 million

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Results for the Third Quarter 2022

Revenue was $416.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 20% over the prior year period. GAAP net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $59.1 million, and GAAP net loss per share (basic and diluted) was $0.48. Non-GAAP net income was $39.4 million, and non-GAAP net income per share was $0.32 (basic) and $0.28 (diluted). Non-GAAP net income excludes approximately $81.7 million in share-based compensation and related expenses (including $1.3 million of employer tax related to employee stock transactions and $0.4 million of amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software), $10.2 million of restructuring expenses, $6.6 million of merger-related costs and other expenses, $2.8 million of real estate impairments, $1.8 million of amortization of purchased intangibles, $1.2 million of acquisition-related expenses, and $1.2 million of amortization of debt issuance costs, and includes non-GAAP income tax effects and adjustments of $7.0 million. GAAP net loss per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was based on 123.6 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted), and non-GAAP net income per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was based on 123.6 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic) and 138.3 million weighted average shares outstanding (diluted).

Transaction with Private Equity Consortium

Due to Zendesk’s pending acquisition by an investor group led by leading investment firms Hellman & Friedman Advisors LLC and Permira Advisers LLC that was announced on June 24, 2022, the Company will not be holding a conference call or live webcast to discuss Zendesk’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, or providing a Shareholder Letter for such period. In addition, the Company is suspending its financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022 in light of the pending transaction.

About Zendesk

Zendesk started the customer experience revolution in 2007 by enabling any business around the world to take their customer service online. Today, Zendesk is the champion of great service everywhere for everyone, and powers billions of conversations, connecting more than 100,000 brands with hundreds of millions of customers over telephony, chat, email, messaging, social channels, communities, review sites and help centers. Zendesk products are built with love to be loved. The Company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark, built and grown in California, taken public in New York City, and today employs more than 6,000 people across the world. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

References to Zendesk, the “Company,” “our,” or “we” in this press release refer to Zendesk, Inc. and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements regarding Zendesk’s future financial performance, its continued investment to grow its business, progress toward its long-term financial objectives, and the proposed transaction. Words such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” and similar phrases that denote future expectation or intent regarding Zendesk’s financial results, operations, and other matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Zendesk’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially, including (i) Zendesk’s ability to adapt its products to changing market dynamics and customer preferences or achieve increased market acceptance of its products; (ii) the intensely competitive market in which Zendesk operates; (iii) the development of the market for software as a service business software applications; (iv) Zendesk’s substantial reliance on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; (v) Zendesk’s ability to effectively market and sell its products to larger enterprises; (vi) Zendesk’s ability to develop or acquire and market new products and to support its products on a unified, reliable shared services platform; (vii) Zendesk’s reliance on third-party services, including services for hosting, email, and messaging; (viii) Zendesk’s ability to retain key employees and attract qualified personnel, particularly in the primary regions Zendesk operates; (ix) Zendesk’s ability to effectively manage its growth and organizational change, including its international expansion strategy; (x) Zendesk’s expectation that the future growth rate of its revenues will decline, and that, as its costs increase, Zendesk may not be able to generate sufficient revenues to achieve or sustain profitability; (xi) Zendesk’s ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; (xii) real or perceived errors, failures, or bugs in Zendesk’s products; (xiii) potential service interruptions or performance problems associated with Zendesk’s technology and infrastructure; (xiv) Zendesk’s ability to securely maintain customer data and prevent, mitigate, and respond effectively to both historical and future data breaches; (xv) Zendesk’s ability to comply with privacy and data security regulations; (xvi) Zendesk’s ability to optimize the pricing for its solutions; (xvii) other adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; and (xviii) known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors related to the proposed transaction, including: the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the proposed transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the proposed transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement entered into pursuant to the proposed transaction; the risk that the parties to the merger agreement may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Zendesk’s common stock; the risk of any unexpected costs or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; the risk of any litigation relating to the proposed transaction; the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of Zendesk to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, stockholders and other business relationships and on its operating results and business generally; and the risk the pending proposed transaction could distract management of Zendesk.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in Zendesk’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Zendesk makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Forward-looking statements represent Zendesk’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Zendesk undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 416,861 $ 346,974 $ 1,212,396 $ 963,238 Cost of revenue 79,462 70,226 237,930 197,863 Gross profit 337,399 276,748 974,466 765,375 Operating expenses: Research and development 105,203 92,112 323,819 248,721 Sales and marketing 211,593 172,828 622,413 495,596 General and administrative 76,030 50,716 236,778 139,667 Total operating expenses 392,826 315,656 1,183,010 883,984 Operating loss (55,427 ) (38,908 ) (208,544 ) (118,609 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (3,131 ) (14,762 ) (9,373 ) (43,768 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 2,913 2,386 5,845 8,430 Total other income (expense), net (218 ) (12,376 ) (3,528 ) (35,338 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (55,645 ) (51,284 ) (212,072 ) (153,947 ) Provision for income taxes 3,448 3,133 9,049 7,842 Net loss $ (59,093 ) $ (54,417 ) $ (221,121 ) $ (161,789 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (1.80 ) $ (1.36 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 123,576 120,164 122,799 119,050

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value; unaudited) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 707,047 $ 476,103 Marketable securities 630,763 539,780 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,169 and $6,190 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 217,831 273,898 Deferred costs 85,700 72,042 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 75,728 56,809 Total current assets 1,717,069 1,418,632 Marketable securities, noncurrent 322,946 559,652 Property and equipment, net 86,799 97,815 Deferred costs, noncurrent 76,414 72,553 Lease right-of-use assets 44,260 69,936 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 191,791 197,098 Other assets 36,880 35,593 Total assets $ 2,476,159 $ 2,451,279 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 42,553 $ 49,213 Accrued liabilities 77,664 50,075 Accrued compensation and related benefits 114,633 138,127 Deferred revenue 532,889 512,933 Lease liabilities 19,965 21,253 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 148,865 139,738 Total current liabilities 936,569 911,339 Convertible senior notes, net 1,138,472 979,350 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 5,558 4,277 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 45,902 63,212 Other liabilities 2,795 3,883 Total liabilities 2,129,296 1,962,061 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 1,238 1,215 Additional paid-in capital 1,651,518 1,637,157 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,643 ) (8,911 ) Accumulated deficit (1,280,250 ) (1,140,243 ) Total stockholders’ equity 346,863 489,218 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,476,159 $ 2,451,279

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (59,093 ) $ (54,417 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,072 9,330 Share-based compensation 79,959 59,533 Amortization of deferred costs 22,980 17,797 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,227 12,866 Real estate impairments 3,455 — Allowance for credit losses on accounts receivable 2,664 1,704 Other, net 148 1,118 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 36,836 15,231 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,028 (7,646 ) Deferred costs (23,796 ) (22,595 ) Lease right-of-use assets 3,497 4,058 Other assets and liabilities (244 ) (2,038 ) Accounts payable (27,925 ) 12,927 Accrued liabilities 14,992 3,910 Accrued compensation and related benefits 4,138 22,020 Deferred revenue (33,367 ) 5,571 Lease liabilities (6,633 ) (5,559 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 29,938 73,810 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,164 ) (5,073 ) Internal-use software development costs (2,334 ) (3,299 ) Purchases of marketable securities (33,731 ) (213,786 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 99,616 209,980 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 40,410 44,934 Business combinations, net of cash acquired — (7,811 ) Purchases of strategic investments (500 ) (1,000 ) Proceeds from sales of strategic investments — 1,008 Net cash provided by investing activities 101,297 24,953 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercises of employee stock options 3,273 3,754 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 6,650 10,358 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of share-based awards (1,552 ) (2,638 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 8,371 11,474 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (104 ) (14 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 139,502 110,223 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 569,694 423,248 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 709,196 $ 533,471

Non-GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share data) The following table shows Zendesk’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 337,399 $ 276,748 $ 974,466 $ 765,375 Plus: Share-based compensation 7,053 5,343 20,212 15,047 Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions 104 187 490 967 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,178 1,095 3,533 3,450 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses — 37 — 161 Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software 415 373 1,252 1,144 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 346,149 $ 283,783 $ 999,953 $ 786,144 GAAP gross margin 81 % 80 % 80 % 79 % Non-GAAP adjustments 2 % 2 % 2 % 3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 83 % 82 % 82 % 82 % Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 105,203 $ 92,112 $ 323,819 $ 248,721 Less: Share-based compensation (22,885 ) (17,189 ) (62,654 ) (49,886 ) Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions (410 ) (617 ) (1,945 ) (3,126 ) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1,004 ) (1,297 ) (3,641 ) (3,076 ) Less: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software (17 ) (17 ) (51 ) (51 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 80,887 $ 72,992 $ 255,528 $ 192,582 GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 25 % 27 % 27 % 26 % Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 19 % 21 % 21 % 20 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 211,593 $ 172,828 $ 622,413 $ 495,596 Less: Share-based compensation (35,014 ) (24,915 ) (92,934 ) (72,648 ) Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions (655 ) (739 ) (2,843 ) (4,193 ) Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles (642 ) (642 ) (1,926 ) (1,926 ) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1 ) (262 ) (375 ) (374 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 175,281 $ 146,270 $ 524,335 $ 416,455 GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 51 % 50 % 51 % 51 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 42 % 42 % 43 % 43 % GAAP general and administrative $ 76,030 $ 50,716 $ 236,778 $ 139,667 Less: Share-based compensation (15,007 ) (12,086 ) (41,456 ) (31,020 ) Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions (164 ) (510 ) (1,144 ) (2,798 ) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (157 ) (636 ) (10,003 ) (1,099 ) Less: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software (7 ) — (7 ) — Less: Real estate impairments (2,763 ) 65 (27,671 ) (1,111 ) Less: Merger-related costs and other expenses (6,620 ) — (18,833 ) — Less: Restructuring expenses (10,184 ) — (10,184 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 41,128 $ 37,549 $ 127,480 $ 103,639 GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 18 % 15 % 20 % 14 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 10 % 11 % 11 % 11 % Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of operating income (loss) and operating margin GAAP operating loss $ (55,427 ) $ (38,908 ) $ (208,544 ) $ (118,609 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 79,959 59,533 217,256 168,601 Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions 1,333 2,053 6,422 11,084 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,820 1,737 5,459 5,376 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses 1,162 2,232 14,019 4,710 Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software 439 390 1,310 1,195 Plus: Real estate impairments 2,763 (65 ) 27,671 1,111 Plus: Merger-related costs and other expenses 6,620 — 18,833 — Plus: Restructuring expenses 10,184 — 10,184 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 48,853 $ 26,972 $ 92,610 $ 73,468 GAAP operating margin (13 ) % (11 ) % (17 ) % (12 ) % Non-GAAP adjustments 25 % 19 % 25 % 20 % Non-GAAP operating margin 12 % 8 % 8 % 8 %

Reconciliation of net income (loss) GAAP net loss $ (59,093 ) $ (54,417 ) $ (221,121 ) $ (161,789 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 79,959 59,533 217,256 168,601 Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions 1,333 2,053 6,422 11,084 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,820 1,737 5,459 5,376 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses 1,162 2,232 14,019 4,710 Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software 439 390 1,310 1,195 Plus: Real estate impairments 2,763 (65 ) 27,671 1,111 Plus: Merger-related costs and other expenses 6,620 — 18,833 — Plus: Restructuring expenses 10,184 — 10,184 — Plus: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,227 12,865 3,673 38,085 Less: Income tax effects and adjustments (7,024 ) (2,634 ) (10,430 ) (8,163 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 39,390 $ 21,694 $ 73,276 $ 60,210 Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, basic GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.48 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (1.80 ) $ (1.36 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.80 0.63 2.40 1.87 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.32 $ 0.18 $ 0.60 $ 0.51 Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, diluted GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (1.80 ) $ (1.36 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.76 0.62 2.33 1.83 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.17 $ 0.53 $ 0.47 Weighted-average shares used in GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted 123,576 120,164 122,799 119,050 Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation Basic 123,576 120,164 122,799 119,050 Diluted (1) 138,334 126,887 137,912 127,234 Computation of free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29,938 $ 73,810 $ 90,175 $ 134,283 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (2,164 ) (5,073 ) (15,014 ) (11,030 ) Less: Internal-use software development costs (2,334 ) (3,299 ) (8,230 ) (10,837 ) Free cash flow $ 25,440 $ 65,438 $ 66,931 $ 112,416 Net cash provided by operating activities margin 7 % 21 % 7 % 14 % Non-GAAP adjustments (1 ) % (2 ) % (1 ) % (2 ) % Free cash flow margin 6 % 19 % 6 % 12 %

(1) In the first quarter of 2022, we adopted ASU 2020-06, which simplifies the accounting for convertible debt. Under the new standard, companies are required to use the if-converted method for calculating diluted EPS instead of the treasury stock method. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, approximately 13 million shares related to our convertible notes were included in the diluted share amount using the if-converted method.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Zendesk’s results, the following non-GAAP financial measures were disclosed: non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin.

Specifically, Zendesk excludes the following from its historical and prospective non-GAAP financial measures, as applicable:

Share-Based Compensation and Amortization of Share-Based Compensation Capitalized in Internal-Use Software: Zendesk utilizes share-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of its stockholders and at long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, share-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Employer Tax Related to Employee Stock Transactions: Zendesk views the amount of employer taxes related to its employee stock transactions as an expense that is dependent on its stock price, employee exercise and other award disposition activity, and other factors that are beyond Zendesk’s control. As a result, employer taxes related to its employee stock transactions vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of Purchased Intangibles: Zendesk views amortization of purchased intangible assets, including the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired entity’s developed technology, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition.

Contacts

Zendesk, Inc.



Investor Contact:

Jason Tsai, +1 415-997-8882



ir@zendesk.com

or

Media Contact:

Marissa Tree, +1 415-609-4510



press@zendesk.com

Read full story here