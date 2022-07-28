Home Business Wire Zendesk Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
Zendesk Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Highlights:

  • Second quarter revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $407.2 million
  • Second quarter GAAP operating loss of $92.5 million and non-GAAP operating income of $23.6 million
  • GAAP operating loss includes real estate impairments of $24.9 million and merger-related costs and other expenses of $12.2 million

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Results for the Second Quarter 2022

Revenue was $407.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 28% over the prior year period. GAAP net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $95.1 million, and GAAP net loss per share (basic and diluted) was $0.77. Non-GAAP net income was $18.8 million, and non-GAAP net income per share was $0.15 (basic) and $0.14 (diluted). Non-GAAP net income excludes approximately $75.7 million in share-based compensation and related expenses (including $1.9 million of employer tax related to employee stock transactions and $0.4 million of amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software), $24.9 million of real estate impairments, $12.2 million of merger-related costs and other expenses, $1.8 million of amortization of purchased intangibles, $1.4 million of acquisition-related expenses, $1.2 million of amortization of debt issuance costs, and includes non-GAAP income tax effects and adjustments of $3.4 million. GAAP net loss per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was based on 122.8 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted), and non-GAAP net income per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was based on 122.8 million weighted average shares outstanding (basic) and 138.0 million weighted average shares outstanding (diluted).

Transaction with Private Equity Consortium

Due to Zendesk’s pending acquisition by an investor group led by leading investment firms Hellman & Friedman LLC and Permira Advisers LLC that was announced on June 24, 2022, the Company will not be holding a conference call or live webcast to discuss Zendesk’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, or provide a Shareholder Letter for such period. In addition, the Company will not be providing financial guidance for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 and is suspending its financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022 in light of the pending transaction.

About Zendesk

Zendesk started the customer experience revolution in 2007 by enabling any business around the world to take their customer service online. Today, Zendesk is the champion of great service everywhere for everyone, and powers billions of conversations, connecting more than 100,000 brands with hundreds of millions of customers over telephony, chat, email, messaging, social channels, communities, review sites and help centers. Zendesk products are built with love to be loved. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark, built and grown in California, taken public in New York City, and today employs more than 6,000 people across the world. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

References to Zendesk, the “Company,” “our,” or “we” in this press release refer to Zendesk, Inc. and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements regarding Zendesk’s future financial performance, its continued investment to grow its business, progress toward its long-term financial objectives, and the proposed transaction. Words such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” and similar phrases that denote future expectation or intent regarding Zendesk’s financial results, operations, and other matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Zendesk’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially, including (i) Zendesk’s ability to adapt its products to changing market dynamics and customer preferences or achieve increased market acceptance of its products; (ii) the intensely competitive market in which Zendesk operates; (iii) the development of the market for software as a service business software applications; (iv) Zendesk’s substantial reliance on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; (v) Zendesk’s ability to effectively market and sell its products to larger enterprises; (vi) Zendesk’s ability to develop or acquire and market new products and to support its products on a unified, reliable shared services platform; (vii) Zendesk’s reliance on third-party services, including services for hosting, email, and messaging; (viii) Zendesk’s ability to retain key employees and attract qualified personnel, particularly in the primary regions Zendesk operates; (ix) Zendesk’s ability to effectively manage its growth and organizational change, including its international expansion strategy; (x) Zendesk’s expectation that the future growth rate of its revenues will decline, and that, as its costs increase, Zendesk may not be able to generate sufficient revenues to achieve or sustain profitability; (xi) Zendesk’s ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; (xii) real or perceived errors, failures, or bugs in Zendesk’s products; (xiii) potential service interruptions or performance problems associated with Zendesk’s technology and infrastructure; (xiv) Zendesk’s ability to securely maintain customer data and prevent, mitigate, and respond effectively to both historical and future data breaches; (xv) Zendesk’s ability to comply with privacy and data security regulations; (xvi) Zendesk’s ability to optimize the pricing for its solutions; (xvii) other adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; and (xviii) known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors related to the proposed transaction, including: the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the proposed transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the proposed transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement entered into pursuant to the proposed transaction; the possibility that Zendesk stockholders may not approve the proposed transaction; the risk that the parties to the merger agreement may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Zendesk’s common stock; the risk of any unexpected costs or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; the risk of any litigation relating to the proposed transaction; the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of Zendesk to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, stockholders and other business relationships and on its operating results and business generally; and the risk the pending proposed transaction could distract management of Zendesk.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in Zendesk’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Zendesk makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Forward-looking statements represent Zendesk’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Zendesk undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication relates to the proposed transaction involving Zendesk, Inc. (“Zendesk”). In connection with the proposed transaction, Zendesk has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a preliminary proxy statement on Schedule 14A. The definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) will be mailed to Zendesk’s stockholders when available. This communication is not a substitute for the Proxy Statement or for any other document that Zendesk may file with the SEC and send to its stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. The proposed transaction will be submitted to Zendesk’s stockholders for their consideration. Before making any voting decision, Zendesk’s stockholders are urged to read all relevant documents filed or to be filed with the SEC, including the Proxy Statement, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents, when they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

Zendesk’s stockholders will be able to obtain a free copy of the Proxy Statement, as well as other filings containing information about Zendesk, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Copies of the Proxy Statement and the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference therein can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to Zendesk, Inc., 989 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103, Attention: Investor Relations, email: ir@zendesk.com, or from Zendesk’s website www.zendesk.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Zendesk and certain of its directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information regarding Zendesk’s directors and executive officers is available in Zendesk’s proxy statement on Schedule 14A for the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on July 11, 2022. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the Proxy Statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction when they become available. Free copies of the Proxy Statement and such other materials may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue

$

407,208

 

 

$

318,216

 

 

$

795,535

 

 

$

616,264

 

Cost of revenue

 

82,790

 

 

 

66,743

 

 

 

158,468

 

 

 

127,637

 

Gross profit

 

324,418

 

 

 

251,473

 

 

 

637,067

 

 

 

488,627

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

110,539

 

 

 

82,826

 

 

 

218,616

 

 

 

156,609

 

Sales and marketing

 

209,160

 

 

 

165,250

 

 

 

410,820

 

 

 

322,768

 

General and administrative

 

97,210

 

 

 

45,818

 

 

 

160,748

 

 

 

88,951

 

Total operating expenses

 

416,909

 

 

 

293,894

 

 

 

790,184

 

 

 

568,328

 

Operating loss

 

(92,491

)

 

 

(42,421

)

 

 

(153,117

)

 

 

(79,701

)

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(3,121

)

 

 

(14,591

)

 

 

(6,242

)

 

 

(29,006

)

Interest and other income (expense), net

 

2,094

 

 

 

960

 

 

 

2,932

 

 

 

6,044

 

Total other income (expense), net

 

(1,027

)

 

 

(13,631

)

 

 

(3,310

)

 

 

(22,962

)

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(93,518

)

 

 

(56,052

)

 

 

(156,427

)

 

 

(102,663

)

Provision for income taxes

 

1,564

 

 

 

2,355

 

 

 

5,601

 

 

 

4,709

 

Net loss

$

(95,082

)

 

$

(58,407

)

 

$

(162,028

)

 

$

(107,372

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.77

)

 

$

(0.49

)

 

$

(1.32

)

 

$

(0.91

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

122,841

 

 

 

119,050

 

 

 

122,404

 

 

 

118,484

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value; unaudited)

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

567,980

 

 

$

476,103

 

Marketable securities

 

590,263

 

 

 

539,780

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,742 and $6,190 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

258,127

 

 

 

273,898

 

Deferred costs

 

82,497

 

 

 

72,042

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

71,514

 

 

 

56,809

 

Total current assets

 

1,570,381

 

 

 

1,418,632

 

Marketable securities, noncurrent

 

473,949

 

 

 

559,652

 

Property and equipment, net

 

90,955

 

 

 

97,815

 

Deferred costs, noncurrent

 

78,266

 

 

 

72,553

 

Lease right-of-use assets

 

48,259

 

 

 

69,936

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

 

193,610

 

 

 

197,098

 

Other assets

 

36,689

 

 

 

35,593

 

Total assets

$

2,492,109

 

 

$

2,451,279

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

70,682

 

 

$

49,213

 

Accrued liabilities

 

56,562

 

 

 

50,075

 

Accrued compensation and related benefits

 

105,297

 

 

 

138,127

 

Deferred revenue

 

563,873

 

 

 

512,933

 

Lease liabilities

 

21,977

 

 

 

21,253

 

Current portion of convertible senior notes, net

 

148,687

 

 

 

139,738

 

Total current liabilities

 

967,078

 

 

 

911,339

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

1,137,424

 

 

 

979,350

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

6,326

 

 

 

4,277

 

Lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

51,727

 

 

 

63,212

 

Other liabilities

 

2,733

 

 

 

3,883

 

Total liabilities

 

2,165,288

 

 

 

1,962,061

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share

 

1,232

 

 

 

1,215

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,568,922

 

 

 

1,637,157

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(22,176

)

 

 

(8,911

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,221,157

)

 

 

(1,140,243

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

326,821

 

 

 

489,218

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,492,109

 

 

$

2,451,279

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands; unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(95,082

)

 

$

(58,407

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

9,340

 

 

 

9,108

 

Share-based compensation

 

73,359

 

 

 

56,694

 

Amortization of deferred costs

 

21,719

 

 

 

16,185

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

1,225

 

 

 

12,694

 

Real estate impairments

 

24,908

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses on accounts receivable

 

1,668

 

 

 

1,327

 

Other, net

 

1,750

 

 

 

1,088

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(39,312

)

 

 

(27,868

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

3,576

 

 

 

(1,272

)

Deferred costs

 

(30,087

)

 

 

(32,267

)

Lease right-of-use assets

 

3,956

 

 

 

4,354

 

Other assets and liabilities

 

(491

)

 

 

(2,166

)

Accounts payable

 

39,961

 

 

 

(420

)

Accrued liabilities

 

(2,352

)

 

 

(483

)

Accrued compensation and related benefits

 

(6,320

)

 

 

14,152

 

Deferred revenue

 

44,351

 

 

 

45,720

 

Lease liabilities

 

(3,144

)

 

 

(11,561

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

49,025

 

 

 

26,878

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(5,412

)

 

 

(2,896

)

Internal-use software development costs

 

(2,880

)

 

 

(3,070

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(198,582

)

 

 

(199,540

)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

147,330

 

 

 

182,044

 

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

74,847

 

 

 

20,462

 

Purchases of strategic investments

 

(1,000

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

14,303

 

 

 

(3,000

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercises of employee stock options

 

1,414

 

 

 

11,204

 

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

 

10,209

 

 

 

11,594

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of share-based awards

 

(2,263

)

 

 

(3,502

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

9,360

 

 

 

19,296

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

77

 

 

 

(11

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

72,765

 

 

 

43,163

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

496,929

 

 

 

380,085

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

569,694

 

 

$

423,248

 

Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands, except per share data)

The following table shows Zendesk’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release.

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

324,418

 

 

$

251,473

 

 

$

637,067

 

 

$

488,627

 

Plus: Share-based compensation

 

6,982

 

 

 

5,218

 

 

 

13,159

 

 

 

9,704

 

Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions

 

139

 

 

 

327

 

 

 

386

 

 

 

780

 

Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles

 

1,177

 

 

 

1,136

 

 

 

2,355

 

 

 

2,355

 

Plus: Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

 

 

 

124

 

Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software

 

413

 

 

 

387

 

 

 

837

 

 

 

771

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

333,129

 

 

$

258,596

 

 

$

653,804

 

 

$

502,361

 

GAAP gross margin

 

80

%

 

 

79

%

 

 

80

%

 

 

79

%

Non-GAAP adjustments

 

2

%

 

 

2

%

 

 

2

%

 

 

3

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

82

%

 

 

81

%

 

 

82

%

 

 

82

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development

$

110,539

 

 

$

82,826

 

 

$

218,616

 

 

$

156,609

 

Less: Share-based compensation

 

(20,482

)

 

 

(17,024

)

 

 

(39,769

)

 

 

(32,697

)

Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions

 

(653

)

 

 

(1,082

)

 

 

(1,535

)

 

 

(2,509

)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses

 

(1,299

)

 

 

(811

)

 

 

(2,637

)

 

 

(1,779

)

Less: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software

 

(17

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(34

)

 

 

(34

)

Non-GAAP research and development

$

88,088

 

 

$

63,892

 

 

$

174,641

 

 

$

119,590

 

GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue

 

27

%

 

 

26

%

 

 

27

%

 

 

25

%

Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue

 

22

%

 

 

20

%

 

 

22

%

 

 

19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing

$

209,160

 

 

$

165,250

 

 

$

410,820

 

 

$

322,768

 

Less: Share-based compensation

 

(31,120

)

 

 

(24,501

)

 

 

(57,920

)

 

 

(47,733

)

Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions

 

(992

)

 

 

(1,385

)

 

 

(2,188

)

 

 

(3,454

)

Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles

 

(642

)

 

 

(642

)

 

 

(1,284

)

 

 

(1,284

)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses

 

(1

)

 

 

(64

)

 

 

(374

)

 

 

(112

)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

176,405

 

 

$

138,658

 

 

$

349,054

 

 

$

270,185

 

GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue

 

51

%

 

 

52

%

 

 

52

%

 

 

52

%

Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue

 

43

%

 

 

44

%

 

 

44

%

 

 

44

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative

$

97,210

 

 

$

45,818

 

 

$

160,748

 

 

$

88,951

 

Less: Share-based compensation

 

(14,775

)

 

 

(9,951

)

 

 

(26,449

)

 

 

(18,934

)

Less: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions

 

(135

)

 

 

(1,124

)

 

 

(980

)

 

 

(2,288

)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses

 

(122

)

 

 

(141

)

 

 

(9,846

)

 

 

(463

)

Less: Real estate impairments

 

(24,908

)

 

 

(1,176

)

 

 

(24,908

)

 

 

(1,176

)

Less: Merger-related costs and other expenses

 

(12,213

)

 

 

 

 

 

(12,213

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

45,057

 

 

$

33,426

 

 

$

86,352

 

 

$

66,090

 

GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue

 

24

%

 

 

14

%

 

 

20

%

 

 

14

%

Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue

 

11

%

 

 

11

%

 

 

11

%

 

 

11

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of operating income (loss) and operating margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating loss

$

(92,491

)

 

$

(42,421

)

 

$

(153,117

)

 

$

(79,701

)

Plus: Share-based compensation

 

73,359

 

 

 

56,694

 

 

 

137,297

 

 

 

109,068

 

Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions

 

1,919

 

 

 

3,918

 

 

 

5,089

 

 

 

9,031

 

Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles

 

1,819

 

 

 

1,778

 

 

 

3,639

 

 

 

3,639

 

Plus: Acquisition-related expenses

 

1,422

 

 

 

1,071

 

 

 

12,857

 

 

 

2,478

 

Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software

 

430

 

 

 

404

 

 

 

871

 

 

 

805

 

Plus: Real estate impairments

 

24,908

 

 

 

1,176

 

 

 

24,908

 

 

 

1,176

 

Plus: Merger-related costs and other expenses

 

12,213

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,213

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

23,579

 

 

$

22,620

 

 

$

43,757

 

 

$

46,496

 

GAAP operating margin

 

(23

) %

 

 

(13

) %

 

 

(19

) %

 

 

(13

) %

Non-GAAP adjustments

 

29

%

 

 

20

%

 

 

25

%

 

 

21

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

6

%

 

 

7

%

 

 

6

%

 

 

8

%

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Reconciliation of net income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

$

(95,082

)

 

$

(58,407

)

 

$

(162,028

)

 

$

(107,372

)

Plus: Share-based compensation

 

73,359

 

 

 

56,694

 

 

 

137,297

 

 

 

109,068

 

Plus: Employer tax related to employee stock transactions

 

1,919

 

 

 

3,918

 

 

 

5,089

 

 

 

9,031

 

Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles

 

1,819

 

 

 

1,778

 

 

 

3,639

 

 

 

3,639

 

Plus: Acquisition-related expenses

 

1,422

 

 

 

1,071

 

 

 

12,857

 

 

 

2,478

 

Plus: Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software

 

430

 

 

 

404

 

 

 

871

 

 

 

805

 

Plus: Real estate impairments

 

24,908

 

 

 

1,176

 

 

 

24,908

 

 

 

1,176

 

Plus: Merger-related costs and other expenses

 

12,213

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,213

 

 

 

 

Plus: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

1,225

 

 

 

12,695

 

 

 

2,446

 

 

 

25,220

 

Less: Income tax effects and adjustments

 

(3,429

)

 

 

(2,198

)

 

 

(3,406

)

 

 

(5,529

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

18,784

 

 

$

17,131

 

 

$

33,886

 

 

$

38,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss per share, basic

$

(0.77

)

 

$

(0.49

)

 

$

(1.32

)

 

$

(0.91

)

Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss

 

0.92

 

 

 

0.63

 

 

 

1.60

 

 

 

1.24

 

Non-GAAP net income per share, basic

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss per share, diluted

$

(0.77

)

 

$

(0.49

)

 

$

(1.32

)

 

$

(0.91

)

Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss

 

0.91

 

 

 

0.62

 

 

 

1.59

 

 

 

1.21

 

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted

 

122,841

 

 

 

119,050

 

 

 

122,404

 

 

 

118,484

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

122,841

 

 

 

119,050

 

 

 

122,404

 

 

 

118,484

 

Diluted (1)

 

137,969

 

 

 

127,515

 

 

 

127,100

 

 

 

127,384

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Computation of free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

49,025

 

 

$

26,878

 

 

$

60,237

 

 

$

60,473

 

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

 

(5,412

)

 

 

(2,896

)

 

 

(12,850

)

 

 

(5,957

)

Less: Internal-use software development costs

 

(2,880

)

 

 

(3,070

)

 

 

(5,896

)

 

 

(7,538

)

Free cash flow

$

40,733

 

 

$

20,912

 

 

$

41,491

 

 

$

46,978

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities margin

 

12

%

 

 

8

%

 

 

8

%

 

 

10

%

Non-GAAP adjustments

 

(2

) %

 

 

(1

) %

 

 

(3

) %

 

 

(2

) %

Free cash flow margin

 

10

%

 

 

7

%

 

 

5

%

 

 

8

%

(1)

 

In the first quarter of 2022, we adopted ASU 2020-06, which simplifies the accounting for convertible debt. Under the new standard, companies are required to use the if-converted method for calculating diluted EPS instead of the treasury stock method. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, approximately 11 million shares related to our 2025 convertible notes were excluded from the non-GAAP diluted share amount, as the inclusion of these shares using the if-converted method would have been anti-dilutive.

Contacts

Zendesk, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Jason Tsai, +1 415-997-8882

ir@zendesk.com

or

Media Contact:
Marissa Tree, +1 415-609-4510

press@zendesk.com

Read full story here

