Zelis® Named to Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care

The list was compiled from more than 208,000 employee responses from various organizations about their workplace. The Best Workplaces survey is confidential, and features 60 questions about company culture, among other metrics. Answers are compiled and analyzed to determine each year’s final list.

“We are honored and ecstatic to be named to Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care list this year,” said Zelis CEO Amanda Eisel. “This award is deeply significant to us, as it underscores the collective efforts of our 2,400 associates and leaders in building a thriving, positive workplace environment. The future is bright at Zelis because our team cares about every facet of growth and success – for our company, our clients and each other.”

Zelis prides itself on its company culture; emphasizing shared values and the Zelis Associate Value Proposition which is a promise to clients, communities and each other to making healthcare better for all. Additionally, with a focus on putting people first, Zelis is committed to providing its associates with a healthy work-life balance. This includes flexible paid time off, a day off to support local communities, Business Resource Groups, meeting-free Wednesday afternoons and ZelisCares Fridays with the workday ending at 3 p.m. year-round. The company has been honored as a Top Place to Work by Becker’s Healthcare (2023); the Best Overall Digital Health Company by MedTech Breakthrough (2022); and has earned Great Place to Work certification (2023).

An anonymous response submitted as part of the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care survey said: “I love the culture here. The fact that the CEO is a woman, management is hands-on and approachable, and we have Zelis Cares hours. The company shows in various ways they really care for the employees, have an interest in our well-being, and provide opportunities for growth in the respective department, as well as moving into another department. Zelis is a great company to work for.”

The full 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care list is available through Fortune’s website. For more information about Zelis and its work in the healthcare industry, visit www.zelis.com.

Zelis is modernizing the healthcare financial experience by providing a connected platform that bridges the gaps and aligns interests across payers, providers, and healthcare consumers. This platform serves more than 700 payers, including the top-5 national health plans, BCBS insurers, regional health plans, TPAs and self-insured employers, and millions of healthcare providers and consumers. Zelis sees across the system to identify, optimize, and solve problems holistically with technology built by healthcare experts – driving real, measurable results for clients. Learn more at Zelis.com and follow us on LinkedIn to get the latest news.

