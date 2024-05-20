Zelis® Delivers Industry’s First Integrated Healthcare Payments and Communications Platform

Payers benefit from a modern platform that simplifies payment experience for providers and members and is supported by an expansive partner ecosystem

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zelis, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, unveils the Zelis Advanced Payments Platform℠ (ZAPP) to help payers process high volumes of claims payments and communications, along with technical requirements, in one integrated platform. As technology, regulatory standards, and customer needs evolve, ZAPP helps payers simplify and streamline operations, reduce complexity, and stay compliant while providing a payment experience that meets their needs and those of providers and members today, and in the future. The innovative technology from Zelis was developed in close partnership with clients for nearly two years and is now generally available.





ZAPP is supported by an ecosystem of more than 80 technology and strategic partners with expertise in adjudication, card processing, banking, and enablement. This provides payers with access to capabilities and services to enable their future innovation plans. By delivering a holistic solution, Zelis delivers digital conveniences and innovative offerings that benefit providers and members without the complexity of managing more external vendors. In addition, ZAPP’s deep integrations with Google, Apple Wallet, and Zelle will help to modernize the provider and member experience at a greater scale.

“Payers shouldn’t have to manage a patchwork of complex and incompatible systems to deliver payments and communications,” said Yusuf Qasim, President, Payments Optimization at Zelis. “Aside from the administrative burden, complicated tech stacks introduce complexity and risks. We’ve thoughtfully built ZAPP by listening to the needs of payer clients and expanding our partner ecosystem. We’ve created an innovative platform that can scale based on a client’s needs, helps them stay compliant, provides modern offerings, and reduces friction among payers, providers, and members.”

Benefits of the Zelis Advanced Payments Platform

Increase efficiency: ZAPP intelligently manages all communications and payments across modalities including the automated clearing house (ACH) network, virtual credit cards, and check. In partnership with Rectangle Health, the platform also delivers the industry’s first straight-through processing (STP) solution. Payers benefit from reduced operational costs and complexity, while providers and members benefit from quick and seamless payments and communications.

Payers are at various stages of digital modernization. ZAPP is designed to help payers seamlessly scale into new markets and reach additional payees without further implementation. The platform's robust rules-based engine, paired with its growing partnership ecosystem and unmatched dataset, delivers modern and customized payment experiences for payers, providers, and members alike.

Designed for scale and growth against a complex and rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, ZAPP manages and stores more than one million rules to help payers seamlessly maintain compliance.

Designed for scale and growth against a complex and rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, ZAPP manages and stores more than one million rules to help payers seamlessly maintain compliance. Simplify the payment experience for providers and members: Drawing upon an expansive partner ecosystem, ZAPP reduces payment friction and offers more choice and better access to providers and members, resulting in higher levels of satisfaction. Zelis recently partnered with Availity to streamline the end-to-end process between healthcare payers and providers, from administrative workflows through payments.

Delivering Seamless Payments for Members, Claimants, and Businesses

With more than $220 billion in payments delivered to providers in 2023 and 800 million claims communications delivered, ZAPP already has a proven track record of success. It recently earned the 2024 MedTech Breakthrough for Best Overall Healthcare Payments Innovation Award.

Today, the platform is used by more than 450 payers to manage and process payments and communications — including member payments and disbursements — to one million providers and members. It can also be used by payers to send members explanations of benefits (EOBs) and to receive premium payments.

Zelis is investing in expanding its payment capabilities to serve more markets, businesses, and claimants, like property and casualty. In a single platform, clients can now orchestrate payments and communications for all payees while reducing inefficiencies and administrative burden.

Learn more about the Zelis Advanced Payments Platform and how the integrated payments and communications platform reduces system complexity and streamlines operations.

About Zelis

Zelis is modernizing the healthcare financial experience by providing a connected platform that bridges the gaps and aligns interests across payers, providers, and healthcare consumers. This platform serves more than 750 payers, including the top 5 national health plans, BCBS insurers, regional health plans, TPAs and self-insured employers, and millions of healthcare providers and consumers. Zelis sees across the system to identify, optimize, and solve problems holistically with technology built by healthcare experts – driving real, measurable results for clients. Learn more at Zelis.com and follow us on LinkedIn to get the latest news.

