Zeevo Group’s Client Success Team Gets Boost With New Member Megan King

Former ISTAT Foundation Executive Known for Cultivating Industry-wide Partnerships and Driving Growth Initiatives Will Support Customer Relationship Efforts

Unveiling King’s appointment as a consultant at Aviation Week Network’s MRO Americas event in Chicago, Zeevo cited her widely respected ability to cultivate industry-wide partnerships and drive growth initiatives within commercial aviation, which will aid her in supporting the firm’s customer relationship efforts.

“Megan’s accelerated career progression within the aviation industry has been marked by initiative, collaboration, and effectiveness – all driven by a genuinely relationship-oriented mindset, which is at the core of our company’s day-to-day operations,” commented Zeevo Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Joey Johnsen. “With her extensive network of relationships with aircraft leasing companies, airlines, manufacturers, and maintenance service providers, she is the perfect fit for our Client Success Team.”

King joins Zeevo from Smithbucklin following a ten-year-plus tenure at the association management company that delivers management and specialized services to trade and professional associations. Since 2014, King was exclusively focused on serving the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (“ISTAT”). In 2020, she assumed the position of Executive Director of the ISTAT Foundation (“Foundation”), where she oversaw the organization’s operations and managed partnerships with key stakeholders, while ensuring alignment between the association and the Foundation’s mission and strategic goals.

During King’s tenure, the Foundation grew its development programs to support nearly 1,000 aviation-focused individuals and provided funding for more than 100 educational and humanitarian-focused organizations across the globe. King worked closely with industry leaders and academic partners to facilitate the launch and management of the ISTAT University Program, a one-year certificate program in aviation leasing and finance, driving tangible impact and fostering its sustained success and relevance. She was instrumental in building the infrastructure and carrying out the Board’s mandate of increasing giving and program activities within Africa, Asia, and Latin America. King also spearheaded operational transformations, implementing automation systems and enhancing internal operations to allow for maximum impact and efficiency.

Prior to joining Smithbucklin, King held various roles in university admissions and marketing, as well as in social services for an HIV/AIDS health care organization.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining the elite team at Zeevo,” said Megan King, a newly appointed consultant of Zeevo Group. “This opportunity allows me to bring my unique experience to a dynamic environment where innovation and excellence thrive. I am eager to collaborate with Zeevo’s talented professionals in delivering unparalleled value and impactful solutions for clients in the aviation space.”

“We look forward to Megan’s contributions as she applies her deep understanding of stakeholder needs in supporting Zeevo’s aviation clients in the areas of data migration and integration, contract management, lease and asset management systems selection and implementation, as well as internal product development, such as business intelligence and leasing reporting dashboards,” concluded Johnsen.

King is pursuing an Executive M.B.A. degree at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland, focusing on specialized case studies in aviation and aviation finance. She earned her B.A. in Sociology from St. Norbert College.

