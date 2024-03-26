ZEDEDA Announces New Board Member Lisa Edwards to Strengthen Operational Excellence

The appointment comes amid significant growth for ZEDEDA, which just reported increases of 250% in ARR and over 300% in nodes under management

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleanEnergy—ZEDEDA, the leader in edge management and orchestration, announced today that it has expanded its board of directors with the addition of accomplished operations leader Lisa Edwards.





“We’re heading into the next era of computing, and Lisa brings deep expertise and a wide breadth of experience to help us get there,” said Said Ouissal, ZEDEDA’s CEO and founder. It’s an exciting new step for all of us, and I’m looking forward to her support as ZEDEDA grows.”

“The explosive growth of edge computing is driving transformational change within organizations, and ZEDEDA brings the infrastructure foundation that is critical to the success of these projects. Working with some of the largest global companies in industries like automotive, energy, logistics, and retail, ZEDEDA provides scalability, security and real-time analytics to deliver competitive advantage,” said Edwards. “As I’ve gotten to know Said and the ZEDEDA team, I have been impressed by their transformational vision, focused execution, and deep customer relationships.”

Edwards’ appointment comes at a time of sizable growth for ZEDEDA. Last month, the company closed a $72 million investment round of growth capital and announced a year of unprecedented growth, including a 250% increase in annual recurring revenue and an increase of more than 300% in the key metric of nodes under management.

Edwards currently sits on the boards of Colgate-Palmolive, LogicMonitor and Qualtrics and serves as Executive Chair of the Diligent Institute, a global think tank focused on governance. Prior to Diligent, she held executive positions at Salesforce, focusing on operational excellence and growth strategies as the company scaled from $3 billion to $20 billion in revenue.

She also led IP strategy and business development at Visa and co-founded ValuBond, a subscription and transaction-based fintech company that was acquired by Knight Capital.

ZEDEDA is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment and is actively hiring for roles across the globe.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA makes edge computing effortless, open and intrinsically secure — extending the cloud experience to the edge. ZEDEDA reduces the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control. ZEDEDA delivers instant time to value, has tens of thousands of nodes under management and is backed by world-class investors with teams in the United States, Germany and India. For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.

