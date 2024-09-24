ZEDEDA and Edge Impulse Partner to Accelerate AI at the Edge

Collaboration to streamline AI model development, deployment and monitoring workflows at the edge

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleanEnergy—ZEDEDA, the leader in edge management and orchestration, and Edge Impulse, the leading platform for building, refining and deploying machine learning models and algorithms to edge devices, today announced a partnership providing end-to-end automation of AI model development, deployment and orchestrating at scale. By working together, ZEDEDA and Edge Impulse will ease the challenges of implementing AI within distributed environments by providing a secure, device-agnostic automated workflow, replacing today’s manual, time-intensive process.





“We’re witnessing firsthand the explosive growth of AI and data-driven initiatives throughout our customer base and have seen the challenges inherent in delivering and iterating these projects within remote and distributed environments,” said Said Ouissal, ZEDEDA’s CEO and founder. “Edge Impulse’s leadership in delivering edge AI models is a great complement to ZEDEDA’s expertise in orchestrating and securing edge applications and devices at scale, and I’m delighted to offer our customers a comprehensive solution to streamline and accelerate their AI transformation efforts.”

Customers implementing AI at the edge must contend with a difficult, multi-step process often requiring both IT and OT involvement. With this joint effort, customers will be able to deploy their Edge Impulse AI models through the ZEDEDA Marketplace, packaged alongside other applications, with a secure, single-click process to fleets of devices. Automatic monitoring of models surfaces relevant information to the data pipeline for continuous model retraining. The expansive Edge Impulse and ZEDEDA ecosystems also provide a wide range of partner technologies that can further propel edge computing initiatives.

“We’re thrilled to partner with ZEDEDA to empower enterprise developers to unlock the full potential of edge AI. By leveraging ZEDEDA’s edge security and virtualization platform, we aim to simplify and accelerate the deployment, management and orchestration of intelligent applications closer to data sources,” said Zach Shelby, Edge Impulse’s CEO and co-founder. “This collaboration represents a significant step toward the widespread adoption of enterprise edge computing.”

The adoption of AI/ML at the edge is surging. Gartner predicts that by 2026, at least 50% of edge computing deployments will involve Machine Learning, up from 5% in 2022.* Gartner also predicts that by 2029, at least 60% of edge computing deployments will use composite AI (both predictive and generative AI [GenAI]), compared to less than 5% in 2023.**

ZEDEDA and Edge Impulse will discuss this collaboration in more detail at an upcoming webinar. Sign up to receive more details.

* Gartner, Predicts 2024: Edge Computing Technologies Are Gaining Traction and Maturity, Thomas Bittman, Tony Iams, Sandeep Unni, Eric Goodness and Bob Gill, October 18, 2023.

** Gartner, Market Guide for Edge Computing, Thomas Bittman, Jeffrey Hewitt, Eric Goodness, Sylvain Fabre, Tim Zimmerman, Scot Kim, Tony Harvey, Sandeep Unni and Mohini Dukes, March 12, 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA makes edge computing effortless, open and intrinsically secure — extending the cloud experience to the edge. ZEDEDA reduces the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control. ZEDEDA delivers instant time to value, has tens of thousands of nodes under management and is backed by world-class investors with teams in the United States, Germany and India. For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.

About Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse streamlines the creation of AI and machine learning models for edge hardware, allowing devices to make decisions and offer insight where data is gathered. Edge Impulse’s technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop production-ready solutions in weeks instead of years. Powerful automations make it easier to build valuable datasets and develop advanced AI for edge devices from MCUs to CPUs to GPUs. Used by health and wearable organizations like Hyfe and Ultrahuman, industrial organizations like Lexmark, HP, and Halma as well as top silicon vendors and over 100,000 developers, Edge Impulse has become the trusted ML platform for enterprises and developers alike. To learn more, visit edgeimpulse.com.

Contacts

ZEDEDA Media Contact

Treble

Jin Woo



zededa@treblepr.com

Edge Impulse Media Contact

press@edgeimpulse.com