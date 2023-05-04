ZEDEDA and Avassa Partner to Deliver Secure Edge Application Orchestration for Platform Teams and Developers

Partnership provides platform teams with a comprehensive security and visibility solution coupled with a developer-friendly container application solution for the distributed edge

Together, the companies address the growing demand for comprehensive solutions that empower customers to manage the lifecycle of new and existing technologies at the edge

The combination of ZEDEDA and Avassa solutions enables customers with application-centric visibility and manageability of cloud -native applications while also solving the challenges of the distributed edge

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleanEnergy—ZEDEDA, the leader in edge infrastructure orchestration, today announced its partnership with Avassa, a provider of a container management platform purpose-built for running applications in edge environments. This partnership will enable end-to-end orchestration through the entire stack, ensuring security and visibility from hardware to applications at the edge. The combination of the two solutions will provide customers with a flexible and robust foundation to support existing workloads with ZEDEDA and extend easily to modern container application stacks with Avassa’s edge platform.

“ZEDEDA delivers a trusted and secure edge infrastructure built to support legacy virtual and modern container workloads. Avassa brings simplicity to managing all your containerized applications at the edge,” said Michael Maxey, VP of business development at ZEDEDA. “This partnership with Avassa provides a comprehensive solution that customers deploying technologies at the edge require.”

As customers look to enable new use cases at the edge, they are developing modern, containerized apps that must run on the edge alongside existing virtualized applications. Through this partnership, ZEDEDA customers will be enabled with the full visibility and manageability of cloud-native container applications while also solving the challenges of existing infrastructure at the distributed edge.

According to recent research, 69% of CIOs surveyed said that edge computing is a digital trend that they have already deployed or plan to deploy by mid-2025. This partnership addresses the growing demand for comprehensive solutions that empower customers to deploy new technologies at the edge.

“We’re excited to work with ZEDEDA since they, too, purpose-built their solution for the distributed edge. By leveraging ZEDEDA’s edge-native infrastructure solutions together with Avassa’s edge container application platform, companies benefit from easy edge orchestration without compromising security,” said Avassa CTO Carl Moberg. “Together, users can leverage the very same edge virtualization solution from ZEDEDA to orchestrate their hardware and mixed workloads as well as modern containerized workloads, managed and monitored in the Avassa platform.”

The Avassa Edge Enforcer will be available in the ZEDEDA Marketplace, providing fully automated deployment of container applications within customers’ distributed ZEDEDA environments. The integration will enable customers to easily access Avassa’s container management solution through one-click deployment.

For more information about this joint solution, please visit http://zededa.com/partners/avassa.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA makes edge computing effortless, open, and intrinsically secure — extending the cloud experience to the edge. ZEDEDA reduces the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control. ZEDEDA delivers a distributed, cloud-native edge management and orchestration solution, simplifying the security and remote management of edge infrastructure and applications at scale.

ZEDEDA ensures extensibility and flexibility by utilizing an open partner ecosystem with a robust app marketplace and leveraging an open architecture from the Linux Foundation. ZEDEDA delivers instant time to value, has thousands of nodes under management and is backed by world-class investors with teams in the United States, Germany and India. For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.

About Avassa

Avassa empowers companies to bridge the gap between modern containerized applications development and operations and distributed edge infrastructure. With their application orchestration platform for the edge, Avassa enables businesses to manage the lifecycle of edge applications efficiently, securely, and at the speed of software. Founded in 2020 and based in Stockholm, Sweden, Avassa aims to unlock the cloud operating model for edge applications everywhere and was named a Gartner® Cool Vendor in Edge Computing 2022. Learn more and request a free trial at avassa.io.

