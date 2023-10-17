Home Business Wire Zebra Technologies to Release Third Quarter Results on Oct. 31
Zebra Technologies to Release Third Quarter Results on Oct. 31

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, will report its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tues. morning, Oct. 31, 2023.


The company will also host a conference call to discuss these results on the same day at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). To access the live webcast of the presentation, visit the events section of the company’s website at investors.zebra.com. The webcast will be archived and available there for at least one year.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corporation, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023 Zebra Technologies Corporation and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Investors:

Michael Steele, CFA, IRC

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: + 1 847 518 6432

InvestorRelations@Zebra.com

Media:

Therese Van Ryne

Senior Director, Global Public Relations

Phone: + 1 847 370 2317

therese.vanryne@zebra.com

