 Zebra Technologies Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services

Company recognized in Leaders Quadrant for the fifth consecutive year

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today announced it has been named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in its Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services. This is the fifth consecutive year Zebra has placed in the Leaders Quadrant. A copy of the full report is available from Zebra Technologies.





“We believe being recognized as a Leader by Gartner is a distinct honor,” said Brent Brown, General Manager, Advanced Location Technologies, Zebra Technologies. “It reflects our deep commitment to helping customers create data-powered environments, easily manage the location of critical assets, and use relevant insights for better business decisions that boost efficiency and productivity.”

Zebra’s location solutions leverage technologies such as Wi-Fi, cellular data, GPS, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Visible Light Communications (VLC), ultrasound, RFID and motion-sensing so they can be easily integrated and drive business outcomes in existing customer environments.

With more than 50 years of innovation, Zebra is the industry leading provider of RAIN RFID technology, ranging from ultra-rugged fixed RFID readers to our solution that tracks player performance in real time, turning edge data into actionable insights.

Zebra location solutions help customers work in new ways with technology, enabling them to track assets and people across a diverse set of industries including manufacturing, retail, and healthcare among others. Its location solutions are available through Zebra and its PartnerConnect channel network of more than 10,000 partners worldwide.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

For the fifth consecutive year, Zebra Technologies is named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services.

Zebra Technologies was recognized based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in the report.

Zebra’s indoor location solutions enable organizations to transform location data into meaningful insights to inform smarter operational decisions.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmermann, 28 February 2024

The report was published as Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global for the year 2020-21.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Michael Gilhooly



Zebra Technologies



+1-708-814-5281



michael.gilhooly@zebra.com

Industry Analyst Contact:

Kasia Fahmy



Zebra Technologies



+1-224-306-8654



k.fahmy@zebra.com