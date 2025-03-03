Zebra Technologies Completes Acquisition of Photoneo

Acquisition broadens company’s portfolio of 3D machine vision solutions

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZBRA--Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a global leader in digitizing and automating frontline workflows, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Photoneo, a leading developer and manufacturer of 3D machine vision solutions. This acquisition expands Zebra’s high value 3D machine vision use cases for customers in automotive manufacturing, logistics and other key industries.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) provides the solutions to help businesses grow through increased asset visibility, connected frontline workers and intelligent automation. The company operates in more than 100 countries, and our customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Designed for the frontline, Zebra’s award-winning portfolio includes hardware, software, and services, all backed by our 50+ years of innovation and global partner ecosystem. Follow Zebra on our blog and LinkedIn, visit our newsroom and learn more at www.zebra.com.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2025 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

Investor Contact:

Mike Steele, CFA, IRC

Zebra Technologies

+1-847-518-6432

InvestorRelations@zebra.com

Media Contact:

Therese Van Ryne

Zebra Technologies

+1-847-370-2317

therese.vanryne@zebra.com