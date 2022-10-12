Zebra Introduces New PartnerConnect Location and Tracking Specialization for Channel Partners

Program supports Zebra partners deploying RFID and real-time location systems solutions

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced the new PartnerConnect Location and Tracking Specialization for partners focused on selling RFID and real-time location systems (RTLS). Developed as a strategic component of Zebra’s award-winning PartnerConnect™ program, the new Location and Tracking Specialization provides resellers with the tools they need to drive RFID and RTLS sales and help businesses successfully deploy these solutions for transformational business benefits.

Zebra’s Location and Tracking Specialization recognizes partner expertise and investment in passive and active RFID and RTLS technology solutions. Qualified program members will have exclusive access to business-building benefits including pre-qualified leads, growth incentives, discounts on stock RFID label offerings, go-to-market support, marketing funding, increased channel account management and planning as well as a customizable logo recognizing their expertise in the industry. Specialists in the program can sell and deploy location and tracking solutions while advanced specialists can sell and deploy at an enterprise-wide scale and deliver advanced integrations.

“Zebra’s new Location and Tracking Specialization provides us with a competitive advantage that will allow us to strategically grow our business while enabling us to build a deeper relationship with Zebra and our mutual customers deploying RFID and RTLS solutions,” said Gary Randall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at American Barcode and RFID (AB&R).

Zebra leverages decades of experience and innovation with location solutions ranging from passive RFID tags on packages to the active tracking of athletes in real time, helping turn edge data into business value. These location and tracking solutions support the tracking of inventory, assets, and people in retail stores, warehouses, distribution centers, manufacturing lines, hospitals and sports arenas. Zebra also offers the industry’s broadest, field-proven RFID portfolio of fixed and mobile readers, printers/encoders and tags. Zebra was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services for the past three years.1

“With Zebra’s location and tracking solutions, partners can empower businesses to sense what’s happening, analyze or anticipate the implications, and decide their best next-action in real time,” said Bill Cate, Vice President of Marketing and Channels, Zebra Technologies. “Zebra’s new Location and Tracking Specialization exemplifies how the PartnerConnect program helps our partners differentiate themselves with their customers, while making it easier to work with us to grow their business and get rewarded for their commitment, competency and performance.”

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 84% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #42 on Newsweek’s list of America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

