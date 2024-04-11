Home Business Wire Zebec Announces Migration to ZBCN and Favorable Token Split to Boost Network...
Zebec Announces Migration to ZBCN and Favorable Token Split to Boost Network Utility and Accessibility

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a significant strategic move, Zebec Protocol and its ZBC token have transitioned to a new name, The Zebec Network, and corresponding ZBCN token ticker to better represent the business’s expanded product portfolio and the robust infrastructure network that underpins it. ZBCN began trading on exchanges today, post automatic migration.


Key details for the ZBC to ZBCN Token Swap

Swap Period: April 10th to May 10th

Supply Stability: No new supply to be introduced into the market.

Token Split: A 1:10 token split aims to expand network utility and improve accessibility.

Consistent Tokenomics: ZBCN retains ZBC’s governance, utility, vesting, and lock-up schedules. ZBCN Tokenomics

Migration Rationale and Organizational Growth

Zebec has evolved, consolidating multiple protocols and integrating a variety of blockchain-enabled payment and payroll products into a unified network. This integration significantly boosts the network’s utility, supporting real-world asset (RWA) payment flows, data, and physical infrastructure (DePin).

Sam Thapaliya, Founder and CEO of Zebec, stated, “Our transition to ZBCN and rebrand to The Zebec Network mark critical steps in expanding our capabilities and enhancing our market presence. ZBCN is better suited for our growing infrastructure, diverse use cases, and the increasing transaction volumes.”

The move to ZBCN is expected to enhance liquidity, encourage wider market participation, and improve scalability. It aligns with Zebec’s strategic vision of creating an inclusive financial ecosystem, paving the way for future innovation and strategic partnerships in the blockchain sector.

Token holders are assured of a smooth transition, with the company committed to ensuring a seamless migration process from ZBC to ZBCN. migration.zebec.io

About Zebec

Zebec is a decentralized infrastructure network for real world value flows. Founded in 2021, Zebec has attracted $35 million in investments by Circle, Coinbase, Solana Ventures, Breyer Capital, Republic, and Lightspeed Venture Partners, among others.

Today, Zebec Network powers RWA payments, data and physical infrastructure (DePin), servicing hundreds of companies in web2 and web3 economies and integrating blockchain into everyday lives. zebec.io

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. It is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice or financial guidance.

Contacts

Press: elena@zebec.io

