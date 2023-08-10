Zayo Welcomes Industry Vet Bill Smith to Board of Directors

Former AT&T and PG&E senior executive brings extensive experience to Zayo’s Board

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global communications infrastructure provider, proudly announces the addition of Bill Smith to its board of directors. With a proven track record and vast experience in the telecommunications industry, Smith brings a wealth of knowledge to further bolster Zayo’s vision and growth.





“I am delighted to welcome Bill to the board,” said Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo Group. “Bill’s profound industry knowledge will be invaluable as we expand our network and elevate our offerings to help our customers connect what’s next.”

Bill Smith most recently served as the interim CEO of PG&E — one of the nation’s largest utility companies — and remains a member of the company’s Board of Directors. Prior to that, he spent over 37 years at BellSouth and AT&T, most recently serving as President of Technology Operations, where he oversaw over 100,000 badged employees and was responsible for all technology planning, engineering and operations for wireless and wireline networks worldwide. He was also responsible for data center operations and DirecTV installation and repair.

Bill Smith has served on the Board of Directors for various companies, including Predictive Systems, 2Wire, OCLARO and ASOCS. He currently serves as the Chairman of Tilman Networks and as an advisory board member for Blue Ridge Networks and MaxLinear.

“Communications infrastructure has never been more important than it is today,” said Bill Smith. “It’s an honor to join Zayo and contribute to its continued success in this ever-evolving digital landscape.”

