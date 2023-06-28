Zayo Ranked Top 10 on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

Zayo recognized for second consecutive year, jumping from a 179th rank in 2022 to #8 in 2023

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global communications infrastructure provider, has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures Managed Service Provider (MSP) 501 rankings. This is Zayo’s second year on the list, making a significant leap to a #8 rank in 2023 from its 179th rank in 2022.





Zayo delivers critical managed edge, connectivity, cybersecurity and voice-and-collaboration services to the largest and most innovative organizations, through its direct sales team and a robust network of channel partners. As emerging technologies continue to drive network complexities, enterprises increasingly require more sophisticated managed network services that connect all digital touchpoints and environments. Zayo’s expansive global network combined with its best-in-class managed services not only enable connection for its customers from edge to edge, edge to cloud, cloud to core, and everywhere in between, but also provide impactful observability and automated insights into network performance to streamline IT workflows, cut costs, and mitigate and reduce incidents.

Zayo provides managed services to over 6,000 customers across 51 countries including 142,000 network devices; 252,000 unified communications as a service (UCaaS) extensions; and 700,000 session initiation protocols (SIPs).

“At Zayo, we are on a mission to deliver the modern network infrastructure and services our customers need to be successful in today’s digital-first world. Zayo’s inclusion in the MSP 501 is an incredible recognition that speaks to this dedication from our team,” said Michael McKerley, Senior Vice President, Managed Services at Zayo. “Building out our managed services has been an integral part of our strategy over the last year, but we’re not done yet. We will deliver a growing portfolio of proactive, customer-centric managed services combined with a fully automated, on-demand network architecture that can power our customers’—and help our partners power their customers’— long-term priorities.”

For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation and supported technologies.

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

“The 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners persevered through challenging times to become the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Jeff O’Heir, Channel Futures senior news editor and MSP 501 project manager. “The MSP 501 ranking doesn’t award MSPs solely on their size and revenue. It acknowledges the business acumen, best practices and trusted advice they deliver to customers every day. They deserve the honor.”

To learn more about Zayo’s services, visit www.zayo.com

Methodology

The 2023 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. Data was collected online from February to May 2023. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than 15 years, Zayo has empowered some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies to connect what’s next for their business. Zayo’s future-ready network spans over 16 million fiber miles and 139,000 route miles. Zayo’s tailored connectivity and edge solutions enable carriers, cloud providers, data centers, schools, and enterprises to deliver exceptional experiences, from core to cloud to edge. Discover how Zayo connects what’s next at www.zayo.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Our properties include many awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Women’s Leadership Summit, the MSP Summit and Channel Partners Europe; and a DEI Community Group, our initiative to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in ICT sector. Every year, we welcome 14,000+ subscribers to our research, more than 4 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

