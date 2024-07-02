Zayo Jumps Another Rank on the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 Awards — Ranking #7 on the Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Zayo leads the rankings for communications infrastructure providers

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zayo, a leading global communications infrastructure provider, has continued to climb the ranks of one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures Managed Service Provider (MSP) 501. The company ranked in at #7 in this year’s list, leading the rankings for all communications infrastructure providers. This marks Zayo’s third consecutive year on the list, and second consecutive year ranking within the top 10.





“Zayo has been known as a leading network provider for over 17 years. But as emerging technologies continue to drive network complexities, we’ve recognized the essential need for managed services to help organizations of all types connect and secure their digital touchpoints and environments,” said Michael Mckerley, SVP of Managed Services at Zayo. “Over the last several years, Zayo has expanded our managed services portfolio with robust offerings and best-in-class technology partners to help our customers—and those of our extensive network of trusted channel partners—connect, manage, and protect their critical network functions from edge to core to cloud. Our continued recognition and growth in the MSP 501 is a testament to our efforts.”

Zayo delivers critical managed edge, SD-WAN, connectivity, cybersecurity, and voice-and-collaboration services to the largest and most innovative organizations, through its direct sales team and network of channel partners that serve as trusted advisors for organizations looking to adopt next-generation edge-core-cloud managed services to maximize application performance. Zayo’s expansive global network combined with its best-in-class managed services not only enable connection for organizations from edge to edge, edge to cloud, cloud to core, and everywhere in between, but also provide impactful observability and automated insights into network performance and health to streamline IT workflows, cut costs, increase the ROI of their network technology, and mitigate and reduce incidents.

For over 6,000 customers across 60 countries, Zayo designs, manages, and secures data and communications networks comprising 142,000 network devices; 252,000 Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) extensions; and 700,000 Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunks.

For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue. MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Futures research team and editors. Channel Futures ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

“The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager. “The most impressive thing about the MSP 501 winners is they deliver for their customers every day. These are the most innovative, driven, and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry.”

“For a managed service provider to attain a spot on the Channel Futures MSP 501 everything must be operating at peak performance. This list represents the most productive, profitable, fastest-growing, organizations in the technology industry focused on driving their customers to new heights,” said Bob DeMarzo, VP Content, Informa Channels. “These are the best of the best in the managed services industry as defined by Channel Futures’ extensive research. The MSP 501 companies are the most sought after by peers who want to understand today’s best practices and by technology suppliers who want to partner with these organizations. At their core, these are vendor and platform neutral partners focused on doing what is right for their customers.”

To learn more about Zayo’s managed service offerings, visit https://www.zayo.com/services/.

Methodology

The 2024 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. Data was collected online from February to May, 2024. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Zayo

For more than 17 years, Zayo has empowered some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies to connect what’s next for their business. Zayo’s future-ready network spans over 17.5 million fiber miles and 144,000 route miles. Zayo’s tailored connectivity and edge solutions enable carriers, cloud providers, data centers, schools, and enterprises to deliver exceptional experiences, from core to cloud to edge. Discover how Zayo connects what’s next at www.zayo.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. Our properties include awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

