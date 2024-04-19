Zayo Group Appoints New CEO of Zayo Europe

Telecom Industry Veteran Colman Deegan joins following 25 years at Vodafone

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zayo Group, a leading global provider of network infrastructure, has appointed Colman Deegan as its new CEO of Zayo Europe to drive the business’ growth as cloud and AI adoption continues across the continent. This appointment is effective as of April 16, 2024.









Steve Smith, CEO Zayo Group, says, “Colman’s experience and proven track record as a CEO leading large teams and businesses makes him perfectly equipped to take our European business to new heights, together with our outstanding local team. Colman will drive Zayo forward, strengthening our partnerships with data centres, hyperscalers, and enterprises across Europe. Under Colman’s leadership, we are confident that we will achieve our bold ambitions and maximise our impact in the European market.”

Deegan spent more than two decades at Vodafone where he held senior leadership positions such as Group M&A Director, CFO at Vodafone India and Italy as well as CEO of Vodafone Turkey. Most recently, as Vodafone Spain’s CEO, he led a successful operational turnaround in one of the most competitive markets.

Colman Deegan, CEO at Zayo Europe, says, “I am delighted to join Zayo Europe and lead this world-class team. Zayo is a leading player in the European market providing top-tier connectivity through its best-in-class fibre network. It’s an exciting time for the digital infrastructure sector given Zayo’s latest investments in Europe and the significant growth opportunities that lay ahead.”

About Zayo

For more than 15 years, Zayo has empowered some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies to connect what’s next for their business. Zayo’s future-ready network spans over 17.5 million fibre miles and 142,500 route miles. Zayo’s tailored connectivity and edge solutions enable carriers, cloud providers, data centres, schools, and enterprises to deliver exceptional experiences, from edge to core to cloud. Discover how Zayo connects what’s next at www.zayo.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

