ZAPI GROUP Announces Acquisition of UBIQUICOM, Leader in Real-Time Locating Systems

POVIGLIO, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZAPI GROUP, a global leader in electrification, announced today that it has acquired UBIQUICOM, a leader in Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) for manufacturing, transportation and logistics processes. The acquisition bolsters ZAPI GROUP’s standing as a comprehensive systems integrator for electrification and warehouse automation.

ZAPI GROUP’s acquisition of UBIQUICOM enhances OEMs’ access to robust automation solutions that drive safety and efficiency in material handling and manufacturing operations.

“The acquisition of UBIQUICOM is an exciting milestone as ZAPI GROUP continues to diversify its portfolio and grow its capabilities to serve the global AGV and material handling sectors,” noted Mr. Giannino Zanichelli, founder and owner of the ZAPI GROUP. “This strategic development enables the company to broaden the spectrum of value-add solutions and integrated systems available to our OEM customers.”

The ZAPI GROUP companies provide a wide array of capabilities for OEMs with a range of electrification solutions for material handling machines/robots, including inverters/controllers, electric motors, high-frequency battery chargers, and accessories. The group’s companies leading innovation across AGV and material handling sectors include Zapi, Best Motor, BlueBotics, Delta-Q Technologies, Inmotion Technologies, Schabmüller, ZIVAN, ZTP, 4E-Consulting, and now UBIQUICOM.

“We are thrilled to pair our expertise with an industry leader such as ZAPI GROUP,” said Stefano Sarasso, Founder and CEO of UBIQUICOM. “Our proven track record of developing RTLS solutions for the safety and efficiency of processes across production, supply chain and logistics complements ZAPI GROUP’s existing system integration solutions and advances its electrification mission.”

About ZAPI GROUP

ZAPI GROUP is engineering the transition to an all-electric future with a highly integrated product portfolio, including motion controllers, electric motors, high-frequency battery chargers, and autonomous navigation software for application in full-electric and hybrid vehicles. As a global electrification leader with deep systems experience, leading innovations, and an obsession with driving customers’ success, ZAPI GROUP now counts more than 1700 employees worldwide with total annual revenue of more than 700 million US dollars.

About UBIQUICOM

Since 2004, UBIQUICOM has developed and provides advanced Real-Time Locating and Tracking Systems (RTLS) and solutions for the efficiency and safety of corporate processes linked to production, supply chain and logistics. Together with its customers, UBIQUICOM has designed successful projects, improving processes in productivity, efficiency and safety. Learn more at www.ubiquicom.com.

