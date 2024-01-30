Zapata AI to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Webinar on February 8, 2024

Webinar will detail how Zapata AI’s quantum techniques for generative AI can help enterprises solve complex industrial-scale problems.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zapata Computing, Inc. (“Zapata AI” or the “Company”), the Industrial Generative AI software company developing solutions and applications to solve enterprises’ difficult, industrial-scale problems, and Andretti Acquisition Corp. (“Andretti”) (NYSE: WNNR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Zapata AI will host a Virtual Analyst and Investor Webinar on February 8, 2024 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. ET.





The webinar will focus on: 1) detailing the Company’s technology offering for enterprise customers, which centers on Industrial Generative AI solutions that can harness the power of language and numerical models for critical, industrial-grade applications; 2) how Zapata AI’s long history of quantum innovation provides differentiating benefits for its generative AI offering; and, 3) the Company’s business model, including its partner ecosystem and target industries. Management will also conduct a virtual Q&A session following the prepared remarks.

To register for the event, please click here. Zapata AI welcomes you to submit questions ahead of time for the Q&A session by emailing investors@zapata.ai. The live webcast and presentation materials, as well as a replay of the event, will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://zapata.ai/investors/.

As previously announced, Zapata AI entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WNNR) on September 6, 2023. The registration statement on Form S-4 relating to the business combination was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 29, 2024. An Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for shareholders of Andretti Acquisition Corp. to approve the proposed business combination is scheduled to be held on February 13, 2024 at 10:00am Eastern Time. Upon closing of the business combination, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including an affirmative vote of Andretti’s shareholders, Zapata Computing, Inc. will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Andretti Acquisition Corp., the name of Andretti Acquisition Corp. will be changed to Zapata Computing Holdings Inc., and Zapata AI expects to become a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “ZPTA”.

About Zapata AI

Zapata AI is an Industrial Generative AI company, revolutionizing how enterprises solve complex problems with its powerful suite of Generative AI software. By combining numerical and text-based solutions, Zapata AI empowers enterprises to leverage large language models and numerical generative models better, faster, and more efficiently—delivering solutions to drive growth, savings and unprecedented insight. With proprietary science and engineering techniques and the Orquestra® platform, Zapata AI is accelerating Generative AI’s impact in Industry. The Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. On September 6, 2023, Zapata AI entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WNNR).

