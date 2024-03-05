ZAP Surgical Announces Additional Installation of Its State-of-the-Art ZAP-X Brain Tumor Treatment System in New York State

Neurosciences and Spine Group in Vestal to Bring Access to State-of-the-Art Radiosurgery to Southern New York and Surrounding Communities

SAN CARLOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc., a pioneer and leading innovator in the field of surgical robotics, today announced that Neurosciences and Spine Group (NSG) in Vestal, New York, will soon offer ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery®, the latest advance in non-invasive, non-surgical treatment for brain tumors and other cranial conditions. NSG is a free-standing, privately-owned clinic serving Central New York, the New York Southern Tier, and Northern Pennsylvania. System installation is expected to begin in July, with first patient treatments estimated to commence before the end of the year.









“Having provided advanced neurosurgical care in Vestal for more than two decades, we’re eager to expand our practice with ZAP-X, the latest, most advanced non-surgical tool for treating many brain tumors,” said Dr. Khalid A. Sethi, MD FACS, and CEO of Neurosciences and Spine Group. “As a procedure with no incisions and no pain, ZAP-X radiosurgery treats patients in what often requires only a single brief outpatient visit. Combined, these are very meaningful benefits to patients.”

Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) provides a non-invasive option for treating many primary and metastatic brain tumors, as well as other cranial disorders such as trigeminal neuralgia and arteriovenous malformations (AVM). Demonstrating equivalent or superior outcomes to traditional surgeries, SRS typically involves one to five brief outpatient visits, enabling patients to often resume normal activities on the same day as the procedure.

Employing a ground-breaking design, the ZAP-X system utilizes distinctive gyroscopic mobility to guide radiosurgical beams from thousands of potential angles, ensuring precise concentration of radiation on the targeted tumor. This novel approach aims to maximally safeguard healthy brain tissue and preserve patient cognitive function.

Also noted for its vault-free and cobalt-free features, ZAP-X eliminates the need for constructing expensive shielded radiation treatment rooms, as well as removes the historical necessity to manage, secure, and periodically replace live radioactive isotopes for radiation beam production.

“Due to the costs and complexities of prior technologies, access to radiosurgery has been heavily concentrated in the large academic hospitals typically found in large urban areas. Consequently, advanced SRS has remained out of reach for many,” said Dr. John R. Adler, CEO of ZAP Surgical and Emeritus Dorothy & TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. “We’re excited to see NSG, a compact, leading-edge clinic with 40 staff, and serving a local community of only 30,000, leverage the advancements of ZAP-X to democratize state-of-the-art SRS care.”

