Zanders Announces Acquisition of Fintegral to Enhance Risk Management Solutions

UTRECHT, Netherlands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zanders, a leading global provider of treasury, risk management and technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of Fintegral, a renowned European risk consulting firm. This strategic acquisition strengthens Zanders’ commitment to delivering comprehensive risk management solutions to its global clients.





Fintegral, known for its deep expertise in risk management, has built a stellar reputation for providing innovative risk advisory services to financial institutions across the DACH region and the UK. By acquiring Fintegral, Zanders aims to expand its capabilities in risk management, offering clients a broader suite of solutions to navigate the complex and evolving landscape of financial and non-financial risk.

“We are very excited to welcome Fintegral to the Zanders family,” said Laurens Tijdhof, CEO of Zanders. “Their expertise in risk management aligns perfectly with our mission of providing innovative and comprehensive solutions to our clients. This acquisition will further enhance our ability to support our clients in managing risk and achieving their strategic objectives.”

The acquisition of Fintegral allows Zanders to leverage their extensive experience in financial risk modelling and validation, non-financial risk management, and regulatory compliance. By combining Zanders’ industry-leading treasury and risk management approaches with Fintegral’s deep domain risk knowledge, the partnership will deliver holistic risk management solutions that empower financial institutions and other organizations to make well-informed decisions.

“We are very excited to join forces with Zanders,” said Andreas Peter, Managing Partner at Fintegral. “Together, we will have the opportunity to bring our extensive risk management expertise to a wider range of international clients, helping them build robust risk frameworks, optimize their capital allocation, and navigate the increasingly complex regulatory environment. Our clients will benefit from the extended resources and combined know-how.”

This acquisition is set to fortify Zanders’ market position and significantly expand its global presence, particularly in the DACH region and the UK. The merger of the two companies, combining 45 consultants in the UK and 35 consultants in the DACH region, positions Zanders as a leading player, leveraging the expertise and resources of both consultancies to deliver exceptional services and solutions in the market to meet the evolving needs of clients.

The agreement remains subject to completion.

About Fintegral:

Fintegral is a renowned risk consulting firm specializing in financial and non-financial risk management. With over 30 employees and 20 years of experience, Fintegral has a strong focus on financial institutions and offers expertise in risk modelling, stress testing, regulatory compliance, and risk governance.

About Zanders:

Zanders is a global independent treasury and risk consulting firm with 30 years of experience in providing innovative solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, public sector entities and NGOs. The company specializes in treasury strategy and organization, technology selection and implementation, financial and non-financial risk management, risk modelling, validations, and regulatory compliance, and has developed its own suite of innovative SaaS solutions on its Zanders Inside platform. The company has grown strongly to become a leading global consulting firm with about 300 employees across ten offices in Europe, Middle East, US, and Asia.

Zanders is committed to ESG principles and practices and supports its clients in achieving their ESG goals. The company believes that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) are essential to building a strong, sustainable business and is committed to fostering a culture that values and respects diversity in all forms.

To learn more, visit: www.zandersgroup.com.

