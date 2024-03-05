Zain KSA’s Yaqoot Digital Service Partners with MATRIXX Software to Elevate User Experience

MATRIXX signs Memorandum of Understanding with Zain KSA during Mobile World Congress 2024









FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G and digital monetization solutions, today announced its partnership with Yaqoot Digital, a subsidiary of Zain KSA, the leading telecommunications and digital services provider in Saudi Arabia. Under the partnership, MATRIXX will provide a comprehensive solution to Yaqoot Digital, ensuring its subscribers enjoy seamless, convenient experiences for purchasing, activating and renewing packages. These services will enable Yaqoot Digital to expand its offerings to customers and bolster their digital experience. The collaboration underscores Yaqoot’s commitment to enhancing the user experience with innovative offers that cater to the growing demand for connected services.

Commenting on this milestone, Njoud Alshehri, Digital Executive General Manager at Yaqoot, stated, “As part of Yaqoot Digital’s strategy to enhance innovation and performance at all levels, we are actively fostering strategic partnerships with leading technology companies worldwide. Our goal is to elevate the user experience by deeply understanding our customers’ needs. Yaqoot Digital aims to become a trailblazer in digital products, offering a diverse range of digital packages through a dedicated application that enables subscribers to enjoy a comprehensive and reliable digital experience, eliminating the need for specialized identifiers such as fingerprints or documentation. All processes, from requesting and activating the SIM to subscribing to instant automatic renewals, are seamlessly executed via the digital application, leveraging Zain KSA’s advanced 5G network infrastructure.”

The partnership between MATRIXX and Yaqoot Digital aligns well with both company’s long-term visions. It demonstrates MATRIXX’s dedication to supporting service providers’ digital transformations with real-time digital monetization and contributes to Yaqoot’s mission to enhancing the digital experience for its users.

Commenting on the agreement, MATRIXX Software CEO Glo Gordon stated, “Our longstanding strategic partnership with Zain KSA has been instrumental in developing services geared towards enhancing user experience. With this new agreement, we are poised to deepen our collaboration to support the expansion of Zain KSA’s Yaqoot portfolio, which includes digital services such as the Internet of Things (IoT), virtual private networks (VPNs), fixed networks, and more. Our digital revenue management system is tailored to meet customer demands, ensuring an innovative and seamless digital experience for our users.”

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers a modern converged charging and digital monetization solution proven at scale. Global operators like Telefónica and Telstra, IoT providers like Tata Communications and network-as-a-service (NaaS) providers like DISH rely on the platform to overcome the limitations of traditional Business Support Systems (BSS). With MATRIXX, service providers can rapidly configure, deploy and monetize personalized, innovative offerings. Its cloud native platform delivers accurate, real-time information that improves customer engagement. MATRIXX enables commercial innovation and real-time customer experiences that drive revenue and growth opportunities across multiple markets.

