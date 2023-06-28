Zafin Wins 2023 Microsoft Financial Services Global Partner of the Year Award

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zafin, a cloud-based banking modernization and transformation leader, today announced it has won the 2023 Microsoft Financial Services Global Partner of the Year Award. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Zafin was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.





“Zafin is the enterprise SaaS product and pricing platform that is changing the way banks tackle transformation and core modernization initiatives to bring innovative propositions and business models to market faster and with reduced cost,” said Al Karim Somji, Chief Executive Officer at Zafin. “We’re proud to be the first Canadian company to receive this global award and look forward to continued collaboration with Microsoft to enable banks around the globe to modernize their core systems and transform customer experiences.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

The Financial Services Global Partner of the Year Award was awarded to Zafin for providing an outstanding and innovative platform built on the Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services to banks globally. Zafin demonstrated industry knowledge, transformational impact, and success through strong growth, while leveraging Microsoft platforms and cloud industry initiatives.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year’s winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”

About the Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2023

Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement.

Complete list of categories, winners and finalists: https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.

Learn more about Zafin and Microsoft collaboration efforts here.

About Zafin:

Founded in 2002, Zafin offers a SaaS product and pricing platform that simplifies core modernization for top banks worldwide. Zafin is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices and customers around the globe including ING, CIBC, HSBC, Wells Fargo, PNC, and ANZ. For more information go to www.zafin.com

