Żabka taps HPE GreenLake to drive growth with SAP S/4HANA

WARSAW, Poland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Żabka, the largest convenience store chain in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe, has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to run its SAP S/4HANA applications. SAP S/4HANA is a mission-critical system that powers processes such as merchandise, price and promotion planning, logistics, warehousing and customer experience. The chain operates at almost 10,000 locations and opens 1,000 new stores annually on average. Therefore, the flexibility to scale at a predictable cost is essential to the company’s strategy.

“A key factor for us when choosing the technology was finding a reliable partner that was ready to propose a tool that best suited our needs to ensure security. We opted for HPE GreenLake, which will provide us with both the flexibility and speed characteristic of cloud solutions, as well as the control capabilities typical of on-premise infrastructure. Thanks to this, we gain greater system performance, which will help us create truly hybrid IT in our organization,” said Jakub Masłowski, Chief Technology Officer, Żabka Group.

Private clouds are increasingly advantageous for companies that want predictable costs and performance for mission-critical, always-on workloads like SAP S/4HANA. Constellation Research interviewed CIO-level leaders at a large mix of global companies and found that rebalancing workloads from public to private cloud led to 50% median cost savings, 65% higher performance and 2 times shorter IT and development cycle times1.

Żabka’s SAP S/4HANA application runs on the HPE GreenLake infrastructure as a service (IaaS) offering which consists of HPE Superdome Flex scale-up servers, HPE ProLiant servers, and HPE Alletra storage. HPE GreenLake delivers the agility of the cloud with predictable pricing, as Żabka only pays for its metered usage. The IaaS offering also includes continuous monitoring to forecast bottlenecks with the help of artificial intelligence. As a result, physical buffer capacity can be quickly increased when needed.

“We’re glad to see more and more businesses around the world choosing to get their cloud experience from the HPE GreenLake platform, instead of using solutions offered by hyperscalers,” said Krzysztof Kowalczyk, Enterprise Sales Director at HPE Poland. “It gives them a guarantee of high performance, availability, and the flexibility to scale at a predictable cost.”

Source: 1 Constellation Research, “The New 2023 Cloud Reality: A Rebalancing Between Private and Public”

About HPE GreenLake

HPE GreenLake is HPE’s portfolio of cloud and as-a-service solutions, delivering the cloud experience wherever the apps and data live. HPE GreenLake services can run on-premises, at the edge, or in colocation facilities, and connect to public cloud. In its third fiscal quarter of 2023, HPE reported Annualized Revenue Run-Rate (ARR) of $1.3 billion, a growth of 48% from the prior-year period in constant currency. HPE GreenLake has 27,000 unique customers, powers more than 3.4 million connected devices and manages more than 20 exabytes of data with customers worldwide. These organizations benefit from one control plane from which to automate, orchestrate, and run their hybrid cloud strategy. The scalable, pay-as-you go HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform delivers robust security, compliance, and control, and supports a broad partner ecosystem – including channel partners, distributors, independent software vendors, public cloud providers, service providers, and system integrators. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open, and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

