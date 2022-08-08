YUPRO and OpenClassrooms Introduce U.S. Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship Program

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apprenticeship—Year Up Professional Resources, (PBC-YUPRO), the leading Opportunity Talent placement firm, and OpenClassrooms, a leader in the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) registered apprenticeship program curriculum, today announced their partnership creating the Earn More, Learn More U.S. DOL Registered Apprenticeship Program for corporations nationwide. The new offering solves employers’ most pressing entry-level hiring needs in technology, digital marketing, and data analytics while offering paid, work-based learning to underrepresented talent. This apprenticeship program delivers unparalleled, high-touch human support alongside online learning, resulting in immediate productivity on the job.

“As public benefit corporations, YUPRO and OpenClassrooms are aligned in our missions to create pathways for Opportunity Talent to learn job skills in careers that offer upward economic and professional mobility,” said YUPRO CEO Michelle Sims. “Our DOL registered apprenticeship program addresses a systemic workforce issue by offering a skills-based hiring solution and filling opportunity gaps for underrepresented talent. This is a win for employers, our economy, and, most importantly, our early career workforce that is desperate for options that aren’t limited to those with specific pedigrees.”

Despite the tight technology labor market, tech apprenticeships account for only 1% of total U.S. workforce programs. YUPRO and OpenClassrooms aim to change the face of DOL registered tech apprenticeships with their socially impactful workforce solution that offers a new pathway to recruit untapped entry-level and middle-skill talent. As the current administration ramps up certified apprenticeships, most recently announcing it would leverage them to fill hundreds of thousands of open cybersecurity jobs, this all-inclusive, turnkey program is ideal for corporations that are looking to get started but are unsure how to do so.

Key features of the YUPRO-OpenClassrooms U.S. DOL registered apprenticeship program include:

Full-service program management: talent earns market wages and has access to healthcare benefits, social service resources, and free community college tuition

Adherence to all DOL requirements for both training and on-the-job working hours

Structured upskilling and work-based learning for both virtual and in-person programs

Industry-recognized apprenticeship certificates for talent upon completion

Professional development seminars, 1:1 mentorship and high-touch coaching

and high-touch coaching Access to YUPRO’s 30,000+ diverse candidates

“YUPRO is one of the most respected staffing organizations in workforce development across the U.S. and certainly the best partner for OpenClassrooms,” said Pierre Dubuc, CEO and cofounder of OpenClassrooms. “Our common aim will be to explain the many benefits of the apprenticeship model to employers and future apprentices. Together, we’ll open up thousands of job opportunities across the nation with a socially impactful purpose.”

Added Sims, “This month, we also recognize and celebrate the 85th anniversary of the National Apprenticeship Act, which laid the foundation for employment expansion in our country. Eighty-five years later, our apprenticeship programs drive social justice and meet the workforce needs of today.”

About YUPRO

Year Up Professional Resources, PBC (YUPRO) is the leading Opportunity Talent placement firm, offering a strategic, socially responsible alternative to the traditional corporate staffing model. Opportunity Talent refers to individuals from traditionally untapped talent pools. Our employer partners have access to a diverse talent community at various career stages, who have the technical, professional, digital, and interpersonal skills required for in-demand jobs. Our shared social mission with our parent company, 501c3 Year Up, Inc., drives our talent placement, where fair market wages, economic mobility, and career progression are priority. At YUPRO, we match our 30,000+ diverse talent community with employer partners who commit to an inclusive workplace that starts with removing barriers for entry-level and middle-skill talent hiring.

About OpenClassrooms

OpenClassrooms is a mission-driven, Certified B-Corporation offering a fully online, competency-based training platform with 600+ educational courses in high-demand fields along with 55 training programs in professions including coding, IT, product management, data management, digital marketing, communications, and UX design. OpenClassrooms’ operations are in NYC, London and Paris.

Contacts

Christine VanTimmeren



ClearEdge Marketing



(616) 550-2562



cvantimmeren@clearedgemarketing.com