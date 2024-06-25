YuJa, Inc. Launches EqualGround: A Revolutionary Web Accessibility and Compliance Platform for Regulated Sectors

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc., a leader in cloud platforms and applications, announces the launch of EqualGround, an automated web governance solution designed to help regulated sectors maintain compliance across their digital properties.





Building on the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform, a revolutionary product for addressing accessibility within learning management system platforms, EqualGround provides a comprehensive solution for organizations to scan and monitor their web presence continually, ensuring compliance with WCAG, ARIA, and other accessibility standards. The platform serves government offices, public schools, healthcare facilities, and other public sector organizations required to comply with accessibility regulations.

“This launch comes at a critical time as governmental organizations face new laws requiring compliance with WCAG 2.1 Level AA for web content and mobile applications,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “With EqualGround, we’re leveling the accessibility playing field and helping organizations demonstrate their commitment to creating an inclusive digital environment for all users.”

Key features of EqualGround include:

Automated Accessibility Scanning: Continuous monitoring of websites, intranets, and publicly accessible web content.

Continuous monitoring of websites, intranets, and publicly accessible web content. AI-Powered Insights: Leveraging generative AI to provide personalized recommendations for resolving accessibility issues.

Leveraging generative AI to provide personalized recommendations for resolving accessibility issues. Document Accessibility: A unique capability to scan embedded documents within web pages.

A unique capability to scan embedded documents within web pages. Streamlined Compliance: Elimination of manual accessibility testing, reducing legal risks, and ensuring ongoing compliance.

Elimination of manual accessibility testing, reducing legal risks, and ensuring ongoing compliance. Customizable Branding: Ability to personalize the EqualGround interface to align with organizational brand identity.

Ability to personalize the EqualGround interface to align with organizational brand identity. Role Management: A centralized platform for assigning roles and managing user access.

For more information about EqualGround or to request a demo, visit YuJa.com/EqualGround.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

