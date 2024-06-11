YuJa, Inc. Demonstrates Commitment To Cloud Security by Achieving TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc., a leader in cloud platforms and applications for the regulated sector, announces that it has achieved Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP) Level 2 Certification, demonstrating compliance with security and compliance criteria needed to work with state agencies in Texas. This certification underscores YuJa’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance in delivering cloud solutions to its clients.





A Texas Department of Information Resources program, TX-RAMP provides a standardized approach for security assessment, certification, and continuous monitoring of cloud computing services that process the data of Texas state agencies. Certified vendors must undergo a rigorous third-party assessment based on security requirements derived from the NIST 800-53 cybersecurity controls and other industry standards. Level 2 covers confidential information and moderate or high-impact information resources.

“The TX-RAMP certification further validates our strong security control environment across our platform of solutions that serve regulated industries from education to healthcare, government, and others,” said Mark Huang, Chief Technology Officer. “It adds to our strong cybersecurity and compliance credentials and underscores our commitment to ensuring product security and data integrity so organizations can confidently and safely use our products and services.”

“This certification illustrates our commitment to security and compliance in our cloud infrastructure,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa. “Texas government agencies and other regulated entities can trust that YuJa provides the highest levels of data protection and risk management for their cloud workloads.”

YuJa, Inc. is trusted by leading academic institutions and government agencies. To learn more about YuJa’s compliance measures, visit its trust and security center.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278