YuJa, Inc. Announces Partnership with Project Kitty Hawk to Serve Adult Learners in North Carolina

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc., a leader in ed-tech solutions, announces an agreement with Project Kitty Hawk (PKH), a nonprofit ed-tech startup that is partnering with University of North Carolina System institutions to better serve adult learners. PKH helps universities deliver workforce-aligned online degree programs that are geared specifically toward adult learners.





PKH was seeking an Enterprise Video Solution that could fit in its multi-tenant learning management system (LMS) structure that could scale as the organization grows. In addition, organizational leaders were looking for a seamless LMS integration, high accessibility and security standards, and a user-friendly tool to create, edit, distribute and manage media to disparate learners in an asynchronous environment. In addition to lecture capture and video management tools, institutions will have access to auto-captioning, video quizzing, gradebook integration, deep visual analytics, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and more, which will help enable success for instructors and students.

There are 16 universities within the UNC System, as well as the NC School of Science and Mathematics, the nation’s first public residential high school for gifted students. Each institution within the UNC System can choose to partner with PKH to develop online degree programs to attract, support and retain adult learners.

“We’re excited to be a part of this ambitious project,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re committed to providing the ed-tech tools colleges and universities need to provide high-quality video and media content that enriches instruction, and that aligns with Project Kitty Hawk’s initiatives as they work to expand adult education throughout North Carolina.”

“At PKH, our goal is to meet adult learners where they’re at – and YuJa is helping us accomplish that goal,” said David Eby, COO at PKH. “Because adult learners are often trying to balance work and family with their education, they prefer an asynchronous learning environment. Having tools like YuJa are essential to providing the best-in-class learning experience that North Carolina adult learners deserve.”

ABOUT PROJECT KITTY HAWK

Project Kitty Hawk is a nonprofit ed tech designed to help institutions within the University of North Carolina System attract, nurture, and graduate more adult learners. Our primary focus is online delivery of workforce-aligned degree programs at the undergraduate level. We are equipping institutions within the UNC System with best-in-class technology, processes, and student support solutions so they can better compete with out-of-state, online universities. We were born out of a $97 million grant from the North Carolina General Assembly in 2021, which recognized the need for an adult learner-focused initiative within the UNC System. Learn more at ProjectKittyHawk.com.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

