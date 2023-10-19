YuJa, Inc. Announces New, Cutting-Edge Enhancements Across its Ed-Tech Portfolio

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ed-tech solution leader YuJa, Inc. has introduced a host of new, innovative features across its portfolio of higher education offerings, which include the flagship YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform, YuJa Engage Student Response System, YuJa Verity Test Proctoring, and YuJa Himalayas Enterprise Archiving Platform.





“We are committed to ongoing innovation, adapting to the changing demands of higher education,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Through the introduction of these new features and enhancements, our objective is to equip educators and institutions with the tools they need to create dynamic learning environments for all students.”

Highlighted feature introductions and updates are below.

YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform

YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform has a long list of new features to help streamline accessibility across institutions. Some accessibility enhancements include:

In an industry-first, YuJa has introduced a new class of Remediation Engines. While the Accessibility Engine identifies issues, Remediation Engines can correct issues within a document, such as incorrect font sizes, contrast issues, or non-descriptive hyperlink text.

YuJa Panorama now has WCAG 2.1-aligned web page scanning and reporting for web pages and linked content. This domain-level website traversal scans the pages on your website, follows links, analyzes information and extracts relevant data to identify patterns and reveal accessibility issues.

A new Website Accessibility report based on the Website Accessibility Widget provides a comprehensive summary of key accessibility modifications performed using the Accessibility Widget.

YuJa Enterprise Video Platform

A number of Enterprise Video Platform improvements were implemented. Highlights include:

The YuJa Video Platform’s device panel now offers real-time device health status information, which provides statistical data that enables administrators to monitor status during heavy use periods.

Users can now split and trim multi-stream videos in the Video Editor in a workflow that aligns with editing tools familiar to end users.

that aligns with editing tools familiar to end users. Users in the Video Platform can publish playlists to their EnterpriseTube, CampusTube, and Course Channels with real-time updating.

YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform

Among the top updates to the YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform include the following:

YuJa Verity now supports proctoring tests for students who are not enrolled in the learning management system for use in instances such as entrance exams and placement tests. Instructors can also create standalone proctored assessments that can be sent via email with a personalized password.

Canvas New Quizzes users can now use the Verity Lockdown app to create the most reliable proctoring environment for online assessments.

to create the most reliable proctoring environment for online assessments. The Verity Browser Extension now supports an optional AI-enhanced facial recognition for ID verification, which enables instructors to incorporate authentication capabilities into any proctored assessment with Verity and ensure a match between the test taker and their uploaded ID.

YuJa Engage Student Response System

The YuJa Engage Student Response System also saw a host of new and updated features, including:

New question types have been added, including matching questions and word clouds, which add engagement and show answers in a visual display.

The YuJa Engage desktop app is now accessible for Mac Keynote, which allows users to integrate questions within their presentations and see a comprehensive view of corresponding results.

Instructors can now save frequently used questions in a question bank and use them in new polls or surveys.

YuJa Himalayas Data Archiving Platform

YuJa Himalayas Data Archiving Platform saw a number of updates and enhancements:

A new dashboard has been introduced with an overview of storage reports to show monthly storage use, a breakdown of files stored in active and archived storage, and more.

New modeling and forecasting reports can now be generated to show how recurring policies will affect an institution’s Video Platform instance.

To see video tutorials and other media, visit YuJa’s new media gallery at yuja.com/media-gallery.

