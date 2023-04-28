<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
YuJa, Inc. Announces Agreement With Georgia Piedmont Technical College to Deploy All-In-One Video Platform Across its Four Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc., a leader in ed-tech solutions, announces an agreement with Georgia Piedmont Technical College, one of 22 colleges in the Technical College System of Georgia. The Video Platform will provide a comprehensive video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution across the institution’s four campuses.

Institutional leaders were seeking an easy-to-use video tool that would not only connect with the learning management system, Blackboard Collaborate, but that would enable instructors to add captions, video quizzing, and share content among a variety of audiences both internally and externally. In addition to these features, Georgia Piedmont Technical College will benefit from comprehensive analytics, gradebook integration, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and other user-friendly features that enable success for instructors and students.

“YuJa works with a number of institutions in the Technical College System of Georgia. We’re pleased that Georgia Piedmont Technical College has joined those using the Video Platform to enhance the teaching and learning experience,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for admins, instructors and students to try out the robust and innovative features within the Video Platform.”

ABOUT GEORGIA PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Established in 1961, Georgia Piedmont Technical College is one of the oldest of Georgia’s 22 technical colleges. Recognized for our student-centered atmosphere, Georgia Piedmont Tech prepares individuals with the education, training and skills to enter the workplace ready to make a difference in their hiring companies and in the ever-changing global economy.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

