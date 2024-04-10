YuJa Highlights First Quarter Progress, Product Innovations Designed to Improve Teaching and Learning

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the first quarter of 2024, YuJa Inc., a leading provider of ed-tech solutions, continued to solidify its position as a premier partner for institutions working to enhance their learning experience with video, accessibility, test proctoring, and system response system tools.





“At YuJa, we believe in the transformative power of education, and that delivering high-quality, accessible learning experiences is imperative to creating the environment students need to thrive,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We strive to maintain our relationships with our customers so they see us as a trusted partner, and we’re committed to working with schools of all sizes to help them deliver accessible, engaging, and inspiring content to their learners through the power of our ed-tech tools.”

Business and Customer Highlights

YuJa continued to expand customer relationships at an accelerated rate.

YuJa added dozens of higher education institutions to its platforms, including community colleges, universities, and statewide systems. Some of these include Brunswick Community College, Augustana University, Utah Valley University, Bossier Parish Community College, Florida SouthWestern State College, Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, and others.

YuJa signed systemwide agreements with the Tennessee Board of Regents and with the Colorado Community College System.

The company secured a contract with the South Carolina Department of Education to serve VirtualSC, its statewide virtual education program.

YuJa continued its expansion in North America beyond the United States with the Canada School of Public Service, which supports the nation’s public servants through key career transitions.

The company added to its presence in the nonprofit sector by expanding its agreement with Project Kitty Hawk, a nonprofit ed-tech startup partnering with University of North Carolina System institutions to better serve adult learners.

partnering with University of North Carolina System institutions to better serve adult learners. YuJa expanded its international presence by signing an agreement with the Higher Colleges of Technology, the United Arab Emirates’s largest applied higher educational institution.

Product Updates Continue Across the Portfolio

YuJa continued to enhance the functionality and user experience across its product portfolio with generative AI features, expanded engagement features, enhanced user experiences and with the continued building of its first-in-class remediation engines.

Updates to the YuJa Engage Student Response System were focused on deepening capabilities of responses and allowing additional engagement features such as the ability to rank responses and to provide feedback to instructors on polls and surveys.

The YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform continues to add accessibility checks to automate the identification and remediation of accessibility issues in course content, including broken links, HTML accessibility issues, and more. In addition, new YuJa Panorama add-ons were introduced, including a Smart Speaker, PDF Remediation Max, and a Website Accessibility Widget.

The Enterprise Video Platform’s umbrella system has been improved to better support large university and community college systems operating under a single instance, including with institution-level views, provisioning of courses and groups, and single sign-on integrations for individual institutions within the umbrella system, as well as new fleet management capabilities to remotely deploy Software Capture to classroom computers.

integrations for individual institutions within the umbrella system, as well as new fleet management capabilities to remotely deploy Software Capture to classroom computers. The YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform updates were centered on enhancing the user experience for test takers, proctors, and reviewers. A new Mobile Lockdown App was introduced for Automated and Live proctoring and AI Video Analysis and Room Scan proctor settings were added.

About YuJa, Inc.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278