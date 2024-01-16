YuJa Continues Leading Ed-Tech Space in Q4 of 2023 with AI-Led Accessibility Automation, Generative-AI Tools and Innovative New Features

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc., a leader in ed-tech solutions, has released new and innovative features and product updates across its portfolio, which includes the flagship YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform, YuJa Engage Student Response System, YuJa Verity Test Proctoring, and YuJa Himalayas Enterprise Archiving Platform.





“We’re committed to providing ed-tech solutions that help institutions educate, engage, and make learning more accessible,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Our goal is to continually innovate to meet the evolving needs of our customers, and these new features and updates demonstrate that commitment.”

Key features and updates are highlighted below.

YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform

The YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform continues to see improvements in identifying and enabling remediation of accessibility issues. Key updates include:

An AI-powered, inline WCAG 2.1-aligned Remediation Engine for content in HTML and PowerPoint.

Increased accessibility checks for images to improve accessibility.

An on-Demand Elastic Media Cloud that processes alternative format requests in minutes.

YuJa Enterprise Video Platform

A number of Enterprise Video Platform improvements were implemented, including:

Generative AI detects video chapters and highlights key moments in videos.

The audio waveform processing engine now enables viewing of independent audio streams on separate tracks.

New Video Platform mobile apps for iOS and Android, available in their respective app stores.

YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform

Among the top updates to the YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform include:

The introduction of Verity Live, a new dashboard for live proctoring.

Canvas new quiz support in the Lockdown App.

A new audio disturbance event flag.

YuJa Engage Student Response System

The YuJa Engage Student Response System also saw a host of new and updated features, including:

Engagement questions can now include video content within inline video playback on any device.

Participant results are updated in real time for live Polls and Surveys.

Polls can now be pre-scheduled and synchronized to the gradebook.

YuJa Capture Portfolio

The YuJa Capture Portfolio, which includes capture software, hardware capture appliance, in-browser capture tools, and mobile capture applications, also saw updates, including:

Software Capture for PC now has a refreshed Material Design interface.

A recording mini-bar offers a slide-out video and screen preview not visible in final recordings.

New fleet management capabilities ensure automatic start of scheduled sessions, even when the presenter is signed out of Windows.

To see a full list of updates, visit updates.yuja.com. To view video tutorials and other media, visit YuJa’s media gallery at yuja.com/media-gallery.

