Yugabyte Named in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWS–Yugabyte, the distributed PostgreSQL database company for cloud native applications, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems for its offering, YugabyteDB. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.





YugabyteDB is a modern, distributed PostgreSQL database for businesses that need to accelerate innovation and decrease risk. YugabyteDB combines powerful relational DBMS capabilities including ACID transactions, strong consistency, and secondary indexes, with native resilience, seamless scalability, and flexible geo-distribution. YugabyteDB retains the power and familiarity of PostgreSQL while evolving its capabilities to a distributed, cloud native architecture with built-in resilience for cloud native applications.

Available as a flexible service in any public, private or hybrid cloud, YugabyteDB is designed to run anywhere, scale rapidly across distributed clusters, and deliver continuous availability despite unplanned failures or scheduled maintenance. The versatile cloud native database supports both PostgreSQL and Cassandra-inspired APIs for greater flexibility in powering a wide range of business-critical applications.

With strong runtime PostgreSQL compatibility, innovative capabilities to simplify application development, distributed database functionality, and the flexibility to seamlessly move workloads between on-premise locations and multiple clouds, YugabyteDB allows enterprises around the world to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management.

YugabyteDB was named a Strong Performer in the Gartner Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems report. In Gartner Peer Insights™, YugabyteDB received an average of 4.7 (out of 5) stars from 59 reviews as of 5th December 2023. Yugabyte was also named a Representative Vendor for Distributed Transactional Databases technology in the 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Data Management for the third consecutive year.

“I am impressed with YugabyteDB’s capabilities as a distributed SQL database. It has the ability to handle large scale global applications with ease, thanks to its fault tolerant architecture and distributed consensus protocol. I love YugabyteDB’s support for multiple data models and access paths such as Relational, Document and Key Value, making it extremely versatile and catering to a wide range of applications. The YugabyteDB team is very knowledgeable and helpful and follows our ethos of using the right technology for the right use case.” – CTO, IT Services Firm (via Gartner Peer Insights)

“Driven by the need to innovate faster with data, enterprises are embracing multi-cloud distributed databases that seamlessly scale and never fail,” said Bill Cook, CEO, Yugabyte. “We are on a mission to deliver the cloud database management system of choice for modern transactional applications that can meet the current and future needs of any business, regardless of their cloud infrastructure. Yugabyte is enabling the world’s largest enterprises in financial services, retail, telecommunications, and other industries to build and deliver massively scalable and resilient global applications.”

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner’s market view.1

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems report to learn more about Yugabyte’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at https://info.yugabyte.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-cloud-database-management/.

