Yugabyte Embraces ‘No Downtime, No Limits,’ as the Theme of the Upcoming Distributed SQL Summit Asia

Yugabyte, the leading open source distributed SQL database company, today announced the keynote theme and final schedule for the upcoming fourth annual Distributed SQL Summit (DSS) Asia.





This year’s virtual summit, taking place on Wednesday, April 24, includes speakers from companies including Airwallex, Helpshift, IMDA, Navi, Airwallex, Rakuten, Singtel, Tagbangers, UL Systems, Yugabyte, and more. DSS Asia is a free event and the latest speaker schedule is available here.

DSS Asia is a place for the region’s YugabyteDB community of developers, customers, partners, and industry thought leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities of database modernization and transformation.

Expert speakers will discuss use cases, best practices, and real-world accomplishments, and share how they overcame database modernization difficulties with distributed SQL.

“Every year DSS Asia gets bigger and better as we gain momentum in the region. It’s exciting to see this surge in attendance and interest as we meet to share groundbreaking use cases and discuss the benefits distributed SQL brings to companies of all sizes and industries,” commented Karthik Ranganathan, co-founder and co-CEO of Yugabyte. “This year our expert industry speakers will showcase the power and versatility of distributed SQL and share why it should be at the center of your database modernization journey. It promises to be another thought-provoking event, and one you shouldn’t miss!”

DSS Asia features three tailored talk tracks—Technology, Japan, and Customers & Partners to ensure attendees can choose sessions that best meet their needs and interests. There are a wide range of diverse sessions available during the event, providing options for every level of interest, from technical deep dives to customer stories and best practices.

In this year’s DSS Asia keynote ‘No Downtime, No Limits,’ Yugabyte co-founder and co-CEO, Karthik Ranganathan will dive into how distributed PostgreSQL is architected to meet the demands of modern cloud-native applications, as well as sharing how real-life customers are using YugabyteDB to power a range of business-critical applications.

Notable external speakers at DSS Asia 2024 include:

Wei Ming Lim, Head of Data Architecture, OCBC

Gaurav Jain, Vice President – AI and Data Products, Rakuten

Harry Huang, Staff Engineer, Airwallex

Chetan Kumar, Software Engineering Lead, Navi

Rushikesh Sawant, Principal Software Engineer, Singtel

Somya Maithani, Senior Platform Developer, Helpshift

Peng Bo, Chief Engineer, SRAOSS LLC

Feng Wenxiang, Senior Manager, IMDA

Takeshi Ogawa, CEO, Tagbangers

Henrik Falck, VP of Engineering, Authlete

Participants of DSS Asia will have the opportunity to watch live demos, join breakout sessions, and network with their peers and Yugabyte partners on the event platform. It is the ideal opportunity for experts and beginners alike to discover more about distributed SQL and learn how it can benefit their individual use cases.

Click here to register for DSS Asia 2024 and join the conversation on Twitter at #DSSAsia.

About Yugabyte:

Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open-source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, cloud-native applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance, and cloud-native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and others. Learn more information at www.yugabyte.com.

