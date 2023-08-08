Yugabyte Achieves ISO 22301 and ISO 9001 Certification

Yugabyte Ensures Business Continuity Management and Superior Customer Engagement with new ISO Certifications

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yugabyte, the leading PostgreSQL-compatible distributed SQL database company, today announced that it has successfully achieved ISO 22301 and ISO 9001 certification encompassing the open source software, YugabyteDB, plus Yugabyte’s commercial DBaaS products, YugabyteDB Anywhere and YugabyteDB Managed.





These prestigious certifications illustrate Yugabyte’s continued commitment to providing enterprise-grade DBaaS products and services to any customer running business-critical workloads.

Developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO 22301 and ISO 9001 are the international standards for business continuity planning and quality management systems, respectively.

Conducted by an independent certification body, the assessment included a review of company policies and procedures around Yugabyte’s Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) and its Quality Management System (QMS). The assessment also tested Yugabyte’s administrative, physical, and technical controls.

Focused on building an all-inclusive approach, Yugabyte has implemented structured processes around business continuity, risk assessment, process optimization, and employee engagement to align with the requirements of ISO 22301 and ISO 9001.

“Providing our customers with exceptional services for business-critical workloads is fundamental to what we do at Yugabyte. Receiving both ISO 22301 and ISO 9001 is further proof of our commitment to providing our customers with a consistent, high-quality experience and our belief in transparent business processes,” said Maurice Olsen, Director, Information Security and Compliance at Yugabyte. “We are extremely proud of these achievements and have enhanced our business continuity capabilities along with other business management services to continue providing our customers with a modern, best-in-class database.”

These new ISO 22301 and 9001 certifications follow the company’s recent announcement of ISO 27001 certification and the completion of SOC 2 Type II attestation for the company’s suite of products.

