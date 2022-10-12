Yuga Labs Pledges $1M to Education and Arts Initiatives in City of Miami

Miami natives and Yuga co-founders, Wylie Aronow and Greg Solano, to lead initiative to expand arts and STEM education access in underserved communities

Initiative will start with $300K contribution to the Venture Miami Scholarship Fund to help local students access careers in STEM

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yuga Labs, the pioneering web3 company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, today announced it has committed $1 million to support arts and education initiatives in Miami. The funding will expand and strengthen programs working to close the opportunity gap for thousands of Miamians. This new program is launching with a donation of $300,000 to the Venture Miami Scholarship Fund.

By supporting Miami-based initiatives, Yuga is connecting to its roots and giving back to the city where Bored Ape Yacht Club was born. Yuga co-founders Wylie Aronow and Greg Solano are proud Miami natives, as is Yuga Labs CEO Nicole Muniz. Growing up there showed them firsthand the vibrant energy, diversity, and endless opportunities for the community at large. Additional organizations operating in Miami that have a focus on education, the arts, and diversity are actively being explored as part of this commitment to their hometown.

The first program to be named in this broader initiative is the Venture Miami Scholarship Fund. This program, which was established in partnership with the City of Miami, helps those in financial need begin life without the burden of debt by allowing qualified students to pursue a bachelor’s degree in a defined STEM or high-wage, in-demand occupation with free tuition.

“We’ve been planning this for some time and are excited to finally announce Yuga’s investment in the future of our hometown. Miami has become a hub of a dynamic industry where Yuga Labs is at the forefront of innovation,” said Greg Solano, co-founder of Yuga Labs. “We have deep roots in Miami,” Wylie Aronow, co-founder of Yuga Labs, added. “As we continue to build our business here, we’re glad we can also help to build a strong, passionate community where there are no barriers to access, and creativity knows no limits.”

“Connecting local talent to career opportunities is an essential step in supporting Miami’s burgeoning tech and blockchain community,” said Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami. “Yuga Labs is a leader in Miami’s growing web3 business community. We’re thrilled to join forces with them to provide Miamians the education they need to earn sought-after careers with high-paying wages.”

This announcement follows Yuga’s previous commitment to donate 10,000,000 ApeCoin to the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation and the donation of creator fees from Bored Ape Kennel Club secondary market trades to support animal conservation charities and no-kill shelters.

Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga’s initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they’ve made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces.

