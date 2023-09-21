Your Money Further™ Users Gain Access to a Marketplace of Trusted Credit Unions, Powered by Union Credit

Financial resource network embeds firm and competitive financing options from local credit unions

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Credit, the first and only marketplace for credit unions to make firm, one-click credit offers at the point of purchase, announced today their collaboration with Your Money Further, a leading financial resource network owned by CU Awareness, LLC that helps consumers discover the ideal credit union to suit their needs.





Through this collaboration, Your Money Further’s community of participating credit unions will have access to the Union Credit Marketplace; and the more than 12 million annual consumers that visit Your Money Further’s website will now gain access to a wider range of financing options from nearly 300 new participating credit unions that they’re eligible to join.

Your Money Further users can easily shop and compare offers and rates from different local credit unions that want to serve them – spanning across home purchasing, refinancing and equity loans, personal loans, new and used auto loans, and more – with more knowledge into their buying power than ever before. Credit unions gain new, credit-worthy members digitally, helping them increase their direct member acquisition efforts and elevate their brand and strengthen their competitive edge.

Chris Lorence, Executive Director at CU Awareness, LLC, said, “In a rising rate environment, consumers are even more concerned about their financial decisions. Your Money Further is dedicated to empowering consumers to make financial decisions with confidence, and we’re here to help them learn more about the unique benefits of joining a credit union. Union Credit’s marketplace will drive this mission further, providing our users firm, pre-approved offers of credit, eliminating the hassle and guesswork that comes with applying for a loan and empowering consumers to take command of their finances.”

Barry Kirby, chief revenue officer of Union Credit, said, “Union Credit is determined to stop credit unions from being the best kept secret in banking and start giving consumers more equitable options. This collaboration with Your Money Further demonstrates our commitment to expanding our reach to communities and creating a level playing field for credit unions, while also empowering consumers to accomplish their financial goals.”

About Union Credit

Union Credit provides consumers with firm, one-click credit offers embedded within their daily activities. The marketplace helps credit unions break into new markets digitally with access to the front end of purchase and financing experiences. Merchants embedding Union Credit benefit from providing customers with local, competitive, and advantageous offers that are in the buyer’s best interest. Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About CU Awareness LLC:

CU Awareness LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Credit Union National Association (CUNA). CU Awareness LLC is responsible for the administration, fundraising, and daily activities of the nation’s only digital marketing program designed to increase consumer consideration for credit unions, resulting in increased membership opportunities and market share. To find your nearest credit union, visit YourMoneyFurther.com.

